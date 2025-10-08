Heavy Rainfall to Continue: Bulgaria’s Severe Weather Expected Until Thursday Morning

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 11:29
Bulgaria: Heavy Rainfall to Continue: Bulgaria’s Severe Weather Expected Until Thursday Morning @Pixabay

The current meteorological situation in Bulgaria is expected to persist for another two days, lasting until Thursday morning. This was announced by Anastasia Kirilova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology in an interview for BNT.

According to Kirilova, today’s weather warnings include a red code for nearly all of Eastern Bulgaria, an orange code for most of the country, and a yellow code for several districts. She noted that the heaviest rainfall recorded so far in their monitoring network was in the village of Kosti, where 212 liters per square meter have accumulated throughout the duration of the weather system.

She added that precipitation in the area is expected to exceed 100 liters per square meter in total. The meteorologist warned that the already saturated soil could lead to additional problems, including potential landslides in various regions. “The ground is heavily soaked, and with the new rainfall, the risk of landslides and other complications is real - situations we didn’t experience last time,” Kirilova explained.

By this morning, rainfall amounts in some parts of Eastern Bulgaria had already reached more than 75 liters per square meter. Over the next 24 hours, precipitation of 50–60 liters per square meter is forecast for the northernmost parts of the country, particularly along the Danube and in the northeast. These regions could face serious issues, Kirilova warned, adding that an orange warning for rainfall will likely remain in effect and may even be raised to a red code depending on how conditions evolve.

According to current forecasts, the rainfall is expected to gradually weaken and cease across most of the country by Thursday morning, bringing a temporary end to the severe weather episode.

