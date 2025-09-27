'Bombs Its Own People, Conducts Systematic Genocide': India Rips Apart Pakistan at UN

World | Author: ANI |October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 10:12
'Bombs Its Own People, Conducts Systematic Genocide': India Rips Apart Pakistan at UN

India sharply rebuked Pakistan at the United Nations during a debate on women, peace, and security, dismissing Islamabad’s repeated criticisms as hollow.

Speaking at the UNSC debate, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, described Pakistan’s statements as a “delusional tirade,” particularly regarding Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that Pakistan attempts to distract the world with exaggerated claims while ignoring its own record of atrocities.

Ambassador Harish recalled Pakistan’s 1971 Operation Searchlight, highlighting the systematic genocidal mass rape of 400,000 women by the Pakistani army. He stressed that such actions undermine Pakistan’s credibility on issues of women, peace, and security, and the world sees through its propaganda.

“Every year, we are unfortunately fated to listen to the delusional tirade of Pakistan against my country, especially on Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian territory they covet. Our pioneering record on women, peace, and security agenda is unblemished and unscathed. A country that bombs its own people, conducts systematic genocide can only attempt to distract the world with misdirection and hyperbole,” Harish said.

India’s response was directed at remarks made by Counsellor Saima Saleem of Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

The debate on Women, Peace, and Security marked 25 years since the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 in 2000, which highlighted the unique and disproportionate impact of armed conflict on women and girls. The resolution focuses on preventing violations of women’s rights, particularly during conflicts.

Earlier, in September, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the UN General Assembly and indirectly criticized Pakistan without naming it. He pointed out that the country has long served as a hub for global terrorism, with major attacks traced back to its soil.

“When nations openly declare terrorism as state policy, when terror hubs operate on an industrial scale, when terrorists are publicly glorified, then such actions must be unequivocally condemned... Those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that it comes back to bite them,” Jaishankar said, reinforcing India’s stance on the matter.

