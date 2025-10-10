Bulgaria’s 2025 Wine Harvest Promises Quality, Exports to Africa and Beyond

Bulgaria is expecting a strong wine season in 2025, with industry experts optimistic about both the quality and export potential of the country’s production. According to Krasimir Koev, executive director of the Vine and Wine Agency, about 61% of Bulgaria’s vineyards are dedicated to wines with a protected designation of origin or a protected geographical indication, highlighting the nation’s focus on high-quality production.

An advertising booklet promoting Bulgaria as a wine producer has been released, featuring the country’s nine wine regions, their unique grape varieties, historical and natural landmarks, and local wineries. Despite a slightly smaller harvest compared with last year, Koev describes this season as excellent in terms of quality, noting that around 85 million kilograms of grapes will enter local wineries, supplemented by existing wine stocks from previous years.

Exports continue to grow, with over 15 African countries now importing Bulgarian wine, marking the second consecutive year of significant sales to the continent. Koev cautioned, however, that volumes are unlikely to match the levels previously shipped to Russia, Ukraine, and China. Since Bulgaria joined the EU, its wine-growing program through 2027 has secured over 1 billion leva (€510 million) for new vineyards, cellar development, harvest insurance, and marketing initiatives. Koev highlighted the expertise of local winemakers and technologists and noted that many traders are currently in debt to wineries due to high demand.

The country is home to 363 wineries, with 62 already offering facilities for wine tourism—a niche that brings added value. Koev explained that such tourism includes accommodation, local cuisine, activities in the region, as well as cultural, historical, and spa attractions. Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borshosh emphasized that Bulgaria’s wine regions combine natural beauty with cultural and historical significance, and that many winemakers have successfully expanded into the tourism sector.

Bulgaria’s wine is exported widely, reaching nearly all EU member states, as well as Japan, China, and the United States. Minister of Agriculture Georgi Tahov noted that the sector is stable, providing significant employment. Speaking at a global conference on wine tourism in Plovdiv attended by entrepreneurs, scientists, and industry experts, Tahov stressed the need for Bulgarian winemakers to focus on drought-resistant grape varieties in response to climate change and encouraged the use of EU funding opportunities through the strategic plan for agriculture and rural development.