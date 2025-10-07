Rally Tragedy Near Aladzha Monastery: Driver Released, Organizers Face Scrutiny

The driver involved in the tragic accident during a rally near the Aladzha Monastery, which resulted in the death of a spectator, has been released from custody, the Varna District Prosecutor’s Office announced. Neyko Neykov, who lost control of his car on a turn during the competition, will not face criminal charges as the incident does not fall under the scope of the Road Traffic Act and is therefore not classified as a standard traffic accident.

According to the investigation, the blood test conducted after the crash showed no presence of amphetamines, despite initial field tests suggesting otherwise. The accident, which occurred during the rally near Varna, left one person dead and eight others injured, including a woman in critical condition who remains hospitalized and fighting for her life.

Further reading: One Dead, Eight Injured in Rally Crash near Varna

Experts argue that the responsibility for the fatal incident lies primarily with the event organizers. Diana Rusinova from the European Center for Transport Policies stated that spectators had been allowed to stand in a prohibited and highly dangerous area of the track. “Positioning people on the outside of such a curve is a recipe for disaster - even a minor mistake by a driver could lead to exactly what happened. The organizers must take full responsibility,” she said.

In response, the rally’s sports director, Slavi Slavov, denied that spectators were allowed near the risky section of the course. “Before the race began, I personally checked the route. There was no audience in that location when we opened the track. How they ended up there later - whether through the forest or another way - I cannot say,” he explained.

Rusinova also pointed to another factor that could have contributed to the fatal outcome - the damaged guardrail on the curve where the crash occurred. She argued that such a safety hazard should have been identified during pre-race inspections. “If the route had been properly examined, the race should have been halted until the guardrail was repaired,” she noted.