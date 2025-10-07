Israel Marks Two Years Since October 7 Attack as Peace Talks Continue in Cairo

Israel marks two years since the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023, with commemorations across the country on Tuesday, while indirect peace talks between Israeli and Palestinian representatives continued in Cairo under U.S. mediation. The negotiations, based on a 20-point plan proposed by President Donald Trump, aim to bring an end to the two-year war in Gaza.

The proposed agreement includes the return of the remaining 47 Israeli hostages still held by Hamas - 25 of whom are believed to be dead - a full halt to Israel’s military operations in Gaza, and the establishment of an interim administration for the territory, to be led by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. International representatives, among them German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, have joined the talks.

Since Israel’s campaign began in Gaza following the Hamas assault, tens of thousands of civilians - many of them children - have been killed by the IDF. The extensive loss of life, combined with the severe restrictions on food and medical supplies entering the enclave, has led several international bodies, including a UN commission of inquiry, to describe Israel’s actions as constituting genocide.

Across Israel, ceremonies were held to honor the victims of the October 7 attacks, when Hamas militants breached the border fence with Gaza and targeted several southern communities as well as the Nova music festival. Approximately 1,200 people were killed that day, and 251 others were taken hostage.

In Kfar Aza, one of the hardest-hit kibbutzim, hundreds gathered for a memorial service. At exactly 6:29 a.m. - the time when the first attacks began - mourners observed a minute of silence to remember those who were killed. Similar scenes took place at the Nova festival grounds, where 370 people lost their lives. Families and friends lit candles and stood in silence as dawn broke over the Negev desert.

A larger state-organized commemoration is scheduled for October 16, but Tuesday’s gatherings were deeply personal, focusing on loss, remembrance, and resilience.

German leaders also marked the anniversary, voicing solidarity with Israel and the global Jewish community. Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in a video statement, condemned the “new wave of antisemitism” that has emerged in Germany since the war began. He urged citizens to show support and unity, saying: “Go today, go tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow to your Jewish neighbors - let them know that together we will ensure Jews can live here without fear.”

German Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer highlighted the attack on the Nova music festival as an assault on freedom and cultural diversity, saying the event had become a target “because culture creates spaces of connection - and hatred seeks to destroy them.”

Meanwhile, tensions on the ground remained high. The Israeli army reported detecting a projectile fired from northern Gaza that landed inside Israeli territory. The incident triggered warning sirens in Netiv Haasara, a community near the border, though no injuries were reported.

In Washington, the White House confirmed that President Trump will meet Edan Alexander - the Israeli-American hostage who was released by Hamas in May and was believed to be the last surviving U.S. citizen held in Gaza.

As Israel reflects on the deadliest day in its history, the memory of October 7 continues to define both domestic sentiment and international diplomacy. While the Cairo negotiations offer a potential path toward ending the war, the scars of that day - when militants stormed homes, communities, and a music festival - remain deeply etched into the national consciousness.

According to official Israeli figures compiled by AFP, the October 7 attacks left 1,219 people dead - the vast majority civilians - and 251 hostages taken into Gaza. Of those, 47 remain unaccounted for, with 25 presumed dead. Two years later, the hope for peace coexists with the enduring grief of a nation still reckoning with its greatest tragedy.