Red Code Weather Warning: Flood Risk Forces Closures in Burgas and Tsarevo Areas

Heavy rainfall continued to batter Bulgaria’s southeastern Black Sea coast on Tuesday, forcing road closures and prompting authorities to declare a red weather alert across multiple districts. More than ten hours of uninterrupted rain have caused widespread disruption in the Tsarevo region, with access to the Arapya campsite blocked and the bridge to Malko Tarnovo completely collapsed.

According to BGNES, the road between Tsarevo and Malko Tarnovo has remained impassable since Saturday morning after torrential rains destroyed the bridge near the village of Izgrev. As a result, traffic on the national road II-99 has been suspended indefinitely. Police, fire, and emergency response teams stayed on duty throughout the night to manage the situation and assist stranded motorists. A fallen tree on the Lozenets–Tsarevo road briefly disrupted traffic but was cleared early in the morning.

Authorities are maintaining increased surveillance of all bridges and infrastructure that may have been compromised by the floods. Officials warned that any facility deemed unsafe would be closed immediately. Citizens were urged to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and comply with the instructions of emergency services.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has declared a red code - the highest warning level - for eight districts: Burgas, Varna, Dobrich, Silistra, Shumen, Razgrad, Targovishte, and Yambol, where rainfall is expected to exceed 65 liters per square meter. An orange code is in effect for another ten districts, including Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Pleven, Lovech, Vratsa, Montana, Sliven, Haskovo, and Kardzhali, where rainfall totals could reach between 40 and 60 liters per square meter.

Despite the ongoing rainfall, the night passed relatively calmly in most southern coastal municipalities. Light showers persisted but did not cause significant new damage. Burgas Regional Governor Vladimir Krumov confirmed there were no reports of people in distress and noted that residents had been warned through the BG Alert system. The alert urged those in high-risk areas to evacuate if necessary, while access to the resort village of Elenite remains restricted for 24 hours as a preventive measure.

Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, Director of the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection,” told Bulgarian National Radio that the situation across the country remains stable. “It was calm at night. There were showers, but nothing severe enough to cause major problems,” he said. Three reports of fallen trees were received, and response teams are handling them. According to Dzhartov, 51 settlements remain without electricity, but repair crews are already working to restore power.

Dzhartov reiterated that access to Elenite was suspended on Monday afternoon to ensure safety and that the situation would be reassessed today. “People are becoming increasingly responsive to the instructions of the authorities, which is crucial for preventing accidents,” he noted. The commissioner emphasized the need for continued adaptation and preparedness, highlighting that early warning systems had been activated in several regions, including Burgas and Dobrich, as well as in the municipalities of Tsarevo, Kavarna, and Valchidol.

While river levels have risen as expected due to the heavy rainfall, authorities confirmed that no dangerously high levels have been reported so far. “We are monitoring the rivers continuously, but at the moment there is no immediate threat,” Dzhartov added.

Meanwhile, Tsarevo Municipality has called on residents and visitors to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. The local government announced that October 7 would be a non-school day for all schools and kindergartens in the area due to the adverse weather conditions.

Municipal and national emergency teams remain deployed on the ground, coordinating with the Ministry of Interior and other institutions to monitor critical locations and respond promptly should the situation deteriorate further. Authorities continue to warn that the risk of flooding remains high as the downpours persist across Eastern Bulgaria.