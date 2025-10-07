Orban Says Hungary Should Reject the Euro as EU Faces 'Disintegration'

Bulgaria Moves to Full Euro Price Enforcement: Fines Up to 1% of Turnover Start October 8
From October 8, Bulgaria will move from a warning phase to full enforcement of rules governing the dual display of prices in leva (BGN) and euros (EUR)
Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has reiterated his stance against adopting the euro, citing concerns over the European Union’s ongoing “disintegration” and warning that Budapest should avoid further entanglement with the bloc. In an interview with the economic website EconomX, Orban argued that tying Hungary’s economy more closely to the EU’s monetary framework would be unwise given the current state of the union, according to reports from Reuters.
On monetary policy, the prime minister commented on the Hungarian central bank’s key interest rate of 6.5 percent, describing it as “higher than it could be.” He noted that any interest rate cuts will likely proceed “much slower than we would like” due to the cautious approach of central bank governor Mihaly Varga.
Orban also addressed EU enlargement, specifically Ukraine’s potential accession. Speaking to public radio Kossuth, he reaffirmed his opposition, insisting that Hungary retains the right to block further EU expansion. He emphasized that Hungary does not seek a political alliance with Kyiv and instead favors a separate agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.
“From a strategic perspective, we prefer Ukraine to remain a buffer between Hungary and Russia,” Orban said, framing his position as a security consideration rather than a purely political stance. His remarks signal a continued cautious approach to EU integration and regional geopolitics.
EU member states have reached an agreement to limit the movement of Russian diplomats within the Union
Western intelligence services have reportedly gathered evidence that Russia is discussing the possibility of a direct attack on NATO member states
The European Commission confirmed that it will withhold part of the second payment to Bulgaria under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) until the country fulfills one of the key conditions
France is facing renewed political uncertainty after Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned on Monday, only hours after unveiling his new cabinet
Munich Airport was forced to suspend operations on the evening of October 2 after drones were detected in its airspace
The European Commission is set to unveil a comprehensive roadmap for the EU’s defense readiness by 2030 within the next two weeks
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink