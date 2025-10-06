Germany Blames Russia for Munich Drone Incursions, Calls Threat 'Unprecedented'

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz has indicated that most of the drones recently observed in German airspace, which forced temporary closures at Munich Airport, are likely linked to Russia. Speaking on public television late Sunday, Merz stated that while investigations are ongoing, the scale and frequency of these incursions point to Kremlin involvement. He described the situation as a serious security threat, regardless of the drones’ origin.

The drone sightings near Munich Airport over the past days led to runway closures and flight cancellations, stranding thousands of travelers, including many visiting for Oktoberfest. Merz noted that similar violations have occurred across Europe, with Danish, Estonian, Norwegian, Romanian, and Polish airspace also being affected in recent weeks. The Chancellor compared the current incidents to Cold War-era airspace violations, emphasizing that such frequent breaches are unprecedented in modern times.

“These operations appear to be reconnaissance missions,” Merz explained, stressing that none of the drones identified so far were armed. He added that a small number of incidents involve locally built drones, seemingly inspired by the high-profile flights. “The goal is not just intelligence-gathering but also to unsettle the public,” Merz added, assuring that Germany would respond calmly but decisively, coordinating efforts with the European Union and NATO.

The European Commission recently proposed creating a so-called “drone wall” along the EU’s eastern border to counter such threats. However, major member states, including Germany and France, have expressed reluctance to delegate defense responsibilities to the EU, preferring national and NATO-led responses.

The latest drone activity included military reconnaissance drones near Munich Airport on October 3, which prompted the airport to suspend operations. Seventeen flights were canceled, while fifteen were redirected to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna, and Frankfurt. Drones were also detected in Schleswig-Holstein, flying over critical infrastructure facilities.

Since early September, multiple European nations have reported drone incursions. The initial wave began on September 10, when Russian drones entered Polish airspace, triggering military and governmental responses. Subsequent sightings occurred in Estonia, Denmark, Lithuania, and other EU countries. While some governments have publicly suggested Russian involvement, others have withheld comments pending ongoing investigations.

In response to the incidents, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius previously stated that the military would shoot down Russian drones if they posed a real threat to national security. Russia has dismissed Merz’s allegations, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova mocking Berlin’s assessment and referencing the unresolved Nord Stream pipeline incidents, suggesting Germany has yet to address the underlying issues effectively.