Israel Expels 171 Gaza Flotilla Activists, Including Bulgarian Vasil Dimitrov and Greta Thunberg

Politics | October 6, 2025, Monday // 17:34
Bulgaria: Israel Expels 171 Gaza Flotilla Activists, Including Bulgarian Vasil Dimitrov and Greta Thunberg

Israel has deported another 171 participants from the international humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza, including Bulgarian citizen Vasil Dimitrov and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, according to reports by international and Bulgarian media. The group was flown to Greece and Slovakia after being detained by Israeli authorities.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the expulsions, describing the individuals as “provocateurs from the flotilla.” The ministry shared photos on social media showing Thunberg and two other women at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv. All three were dressed in gray prison uniforms typically worn by detainees in Israeli facilities.

Among those expelled were citizens from a wide range of countries, including Greece, Italy, France, Bulgaria, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Lithuania, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Serbia, and the United States. Israeli authorities noted that dozens of other participants had already been deported over the weekend.

The “Sumud” flotilla - meaning “steadfastness” in Arabic - consisted of around 42 civilian vessels carrying humanitarian aid intended for the Gaza Strip. The mission brought together approximately 500 activists from various countries, including prominent figures such as Thunberg. The convoy was intercepted by Israeli naval forces last week after entering what Israel declared a restricted military zone. The ships were escorted to an Israeli port, and the activists were detained for questioning.

Following his expulsion, Bulgarian participant Vasil Dimitrov issued a video message urging the Bulgarian government to take action. “Tell my government to stop its sympathy for Israel and take me home. Stop the genocide in Gaza,” Dimitrov said in the recording, which circulated on social media platforms after the deportations.

The Israeli government has defended its actions, arguing that the flotilla attempted to breach its naval blockade of Gaza - a measure it maintains for security reasons. However, participants in the “Sumud” mission insist their goal was purely humanitarian, aimed at delivering food, medicine, and essential supplies to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

