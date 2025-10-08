The Art of Wine Tourism: Bulgaria Showcases Culture and Heritage at UN Forum in Plovdiv

The 9th UN Tourism Global Conference on Wine Tourism opened in Plovdiv, bringing together representatives from international organizations, academia, institutions, winemakers and tourism experts from around the world. Held under the theme “The Art of Wine Tourism,” the two-day event will focus on topics such as sustainability, digital transformation, cultural heritage routes, and how wine tourism can be integrated into national development strategies. The program also includes thematic panels and masterclasses featuring global specialists in the field.

Tourism Minister Miroslav Borshosh described Bulgaria’s hosting of the event as a milestone in the country’s tourism development. “It is an incredible thrill for me that we are here together today. Plovdiv has both the honor and responsibility to host one of the most prestigious tourism events in the world,” said Borshosh. He stressed that the forum offers an opportunity to present “the true face of Bulgaria – open, hospitable and confident.” According to him, wine reflects these very qualities, embodying the soul of the people, the memory of the land and the joy of life. “Through this conference, we can show the best of what Bulgaria has to offer – our culture, our traditions, and our hospitality,” he added.

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili welcomed participants with “Welcome to Plovdiv” and described the wine tourism forums as some of the most dynamic and inspiring events in the sector. He thanked Bulgaria and the local organizers for their hospitality and said the conference’s main goal is to present Bulgaria as a new and distinctive destination for wine and cultural tourism. “Until now, the world has associated wine tourism with Bordeaux or Malbec, but now it is time for Plovdiv and the Mavrud variety to take their place,” he said, noting that Bulgaria offers “a different, authentic experience that begins right here in Plovdiv.”

The mayor of Plovdiv, Kostadin Dimitrov, greeted the guests with the words, “Welcome to the oldest living city in Europe.” He emphasized that the event is not only a professional gathering but also an opportunity to highlight the city’s unique identity. “Plovdiv combines authenticity and antiquity, modernity and innovation, culture, history and the future,” he said. Dimitrov added that the city serves as a cultural, educational, logistical and industrial hub that draws visitors both through its heritage and its growing wine tourism sector. “Plovdiv is not only ancient, but eternally alive and constantly evolving,” he remarked.

Agriculture and Food Minister Georgi Tahov also attended the opening and underlined the importance of cooperation across regions and sectors. He said partnerships between tourism organizations, local authorities and winemakers from different countries could spark innovation and define the future direction of wine tourism. Tahov described the industry as a natural bridge between cultures, traditions and economies, capable of bringing communities together beyond borders.

As part of the conference, the Ministry of Tourism presented its new publication, The Wine Routes of Bulgaria, developed in partnership with UN Tourism. The guide showcases Bulgaria’s main wine regions and offers travelers an insight into traditional grape varieties, cultural landmarks and culinary experiences linked to each region. The project’s goal is to promote Bulgaria as a year-round wine tourism destination.

During the opening ceremony, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between UN Tourism and the University of Food Technology in Plovdiv, establishing an International Academy of Tourism and Wine. The academy will develop specialized educational programs, international exchange initiatives and professional training opportunities. “This partnership unites the state, academia and UN Tourism’s international expertise. It is an investment in the future – in young people, knowledge and sustainable development. It will bridge science and business, traditions and innovation, and give Bulgaria a new edge on the global tourism map,” said Minister Borshosh.

The agreement was signed by UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili and the Rector of the University of Food Technology, Prof. Dr. Galin Ivanov. The memorandum will remain in effect until 2027 and includes specific measures aimed at developing human capital and strengthening the link between academic education and practical experience in tourism.