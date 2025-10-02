China's J-10C Fighter Jet Has High Weapon Mounting Capabilities

World | Author: CCTV+ |October 6, 2025, Monday // 16:09
Bulgaria: China's J-10C Fighter Jet Has High Weapon Mounting Capabilities @CCTV+

China's supersonic, multipurpose fighter jet J-10C has high weapon mounting capabilities, said chief designer Wang Haifeng in an interview with the China Central Television (CCTV) aired on Monday.

Modified from the J-10 fighter jet, the J-10C made its debut in July 2017 as China's third-generation supersonic fighter. It is capable of maintaining short- and medium-range air supremacy and can strike both ground and sea targets.

Equipped with an advanced avionics system and various airborne weapons, the domestically developed fighter jet has airstrike capabilities within medium and close range, and is capable of precisely striking land and maritime targets.

"In terms of the appearance, it has a bump air-inlet system here, while the previous J-10 still used an air intake system with an adjustment plate. Compared with the J-10, the J-10C's mission systems including radar, electronic warfare and weapons have entered a new generation," Wang said.

Compared to the J-10 which could only carry more than 10 types of weapons, the J-10C can carry more than 40 different types of weapons, covering various combat missions such as air combat, ground attack and sea attack, Wang said.

Source: CCTV+

