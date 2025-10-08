Deputy Minister Barbalov: Euro Adoption a Step Toward Unified and Risk-Free Economy

Business » FINANCE | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Deputy Minister Barbalov: Euro Adoption a Step Toward Unified and Risk-Free Economy

Deputy Minister Doncho Barbalov highlighted Bulgaria’s careful preparations for a secure and transparent transition to the euro, stressing that the process is designed to be risk-free for both businesses and citizens. He spoke during an information meeting in Lovech, part of the National Information Campaign for the Introduction of the Euro in Bulgaria.

Barbalov underlined that the transition is being managed through continuous dialogue and regular consultations with consumer organizations, regulators, business representatives, and other stakeholders. These working meetings aim to address any issues that arise during the implementation process.

He reminded traders that the grace period for dual pricing will end shortly, and from October 8, all products must display prices in both leva and euros. Following this date, active inspections will begin, with fines possible for non-compliance. Preliminary checks indicate that traders are generally adapting correctly to the new labeling requirements.

The Deputy Minister noted that the Ministry of Economy carries out monthly monitoring of international prices for 30 essential goods and services. Since July, these prices have remained stable, indicating no external pressures from international markets that could affect domestic pricing. These monitored goods are significant because they influence business costs in producing various products.

Barbalov emphasized that adopting the euro is a national priority requiring unity, consistency, and close cooperation among the state, businesses, and citizens.

The meeting brought together representatives from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, the Bulgarian Competition Commission, the National Revenue Agency, the Financial Supervision Commission, the Ministry of Finance, the Association of Banks, as well as officials from local authorities, non-governmental organizations, businesses, and members of the public.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Barbalov, euro, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Israeli Ambassador Yossi Levi Sfari: Bulgaria Stood on the Right Side of History

On the two-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack, Ambassador of Israel to Bulgaria H.E. Yossi Levi-Sfari shared his country’s perspective on the path toward stability in the Middle East and the lessons for international cooperation

Politics » Diplomacy | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Solar Revolution: 4 GW Capacity Matches Four Nuclear Reactors!

Dr. Maria Trifonova, lecturer at the Faculty of Economics at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski,” stated that Bulgaria’s solar energy capacity is set to exceed 4 GW in 2025, roughly equivalent to the output of four nuclear reactors

Business » Energy | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s 2025 Wine Harvest Promises Quality, Exports to Africa and Beyond

Bulgaria is expecting a strong wine season in 2025, with industry experts optimistic about both the quality and export potential of the country’s production

Business » Industry | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

When National Interests Collide with European Unity: The Bulgaria-Ukraine-North Macedonia Nexus

As Europe grapples with the most significant threat to its security architecture since World War II, the question of how quickly the European Union can act has become existential

Novinite Insider » Opinions | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 17:02

Bulgaria Faces Rainy Wednesday with Snow in the Mountains and Chilly Temperatures

On Wednesday, October 8, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy and rainy conditions, with the heaviest rainfall expected in the northern regions

Society » Environment | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

World Bank Lifts Bulgaria’s 2025 Growth Forecast to 3%

The World Bank has revised upward its outlook for Bulgaria’s economy, projecting a 3% increase in gross domestic product (GDP) for 2025

Business » Finance | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 16:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

World Bank Lifts Bulgaria’s 2025 Growth Forecast to 3%

The World Bank has revised upward its outlook for Bulgaria’s economy, projecting a 3% increase in gross domestic product (GDP) for 2025

Business » Finance | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 16:25

Bulgaria Moves to Full Euro Price Enforcement: Fines Up to 1% of Turnover Start October 8

From October 8, Bulgaria will move from a warning phase to full enforcement of rules governing the dual display of prices in leva (BGN) and euros (EUR)

Business » Finance | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 16:06

Bulgaria’s Adoption of the Euro Set to Boost Credit Rating and Investments

Atanas Kolev, Chief Advisor at the Economic Directorate of the European Investment Bank, told Bulgarian National Radio that Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro is expected to positively influence the country’s credit rating

Business » Finance | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 08:07

Minimum Wage Dispute in Bulgaria: Unions Push 620€ Increase, Employers Resist

The National Council for Tripartite Cooperation (NCTC) in Bulgaria once again failed to reach a consensus on the country’s minimum wage for 2026

Business » Finance | October 6, 2025, Monday // 15:00

Bank Profits in Bulgaria Rise to 2.5 Billion

The Bulgarian banking system posted a 4.4% increase in annual profit, reaching a total of 2.5 billion leva by the end of August 2025

Business » Finance | October 6, 2025, Monday // 13:00

Bulgaria Faces Investment Stagnation

Bulgaria is experiencing stagnation in investment, with spending on productive capital reaching roughly 18% of GDP by 2024

Business » Finance | October 6, 2025, Monday // 08:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria