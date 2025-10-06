Bulgaria Braces for Dangerous Weather On Tuesday: Red, Orange, and Yellow Alerts Issued
Bulgaria is set to face dangerous weather on Tuesday, with authorities issuing warnings of varying severity across the country. Eastern regions are expected to be most affected, with intense rainfall prompting the highest level of alert.
A red warning has been declared for parts of Haskovo, Yambol, and Silistra districts, as well as for the entire territories of Dobrich, Varna, and Burgas. Residents in these areas are advised to take maximum precautions.
An orange alert, indicating a second-level risk, covers parts of Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Haskovo, Burgas, Varna, and Silistra, along with the full districts of Kardzhali, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, and Shumen.
A yellow code, signaling a lower but notable risk, has been announced for Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Sofia-region, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Sliven, and Plovdiv.
The National Institute of Meteorology confirmed that Southwestern Bulgaria is not expected to experience significant rainfall, leaving these areas outside the current danger zones.
Authorities continue to monitor conditions closely and urge residents in affected regions to stay informed and follow official safety instructions.
Bulgaria Seeks EU Aid After Devastating Floods Hit Burgas, Tsarevo and Elenite
Bulgaria is launching a procedure to request financial assistance from the European Union Solidarity Fund to help cover the damage caused by the recent heavy rainfall in the southeast of the country, including Burgas, Tsarevo and the resort village of Ele
Elenite Under Water: Cyclone Forces Evacuation and Resort Closure on Bulgaria’s Coast
The Burgas Regional Governorate has activated the BG-Alert warning system as a new cyclone threatens the Southern Black Sea coast, including the Tsarevo Municipality and the holiday resort of Elenite
Residents of Tsarevo Urged to Evacuate Flood-Prone Areas Ahead of Heavy Rainfall
Residents of flood-prone areas in Tsarevo municipality have been urged to vacate their homes by Thursday due to anticipated worsening weather conditions
Emergency Crews in Tsarevo On High Alert Ahead of Intense Rainfall
Authorities in Tsarevo are preparing for a new wave of heavy rainfall
Elenite Resort Closed Amid New Rain Warnings as Flood Cleanup Continues
Four days after the devastating floods in Elenite, the Bulgarian authorities have closed access to the resort complex as forecasts predict further heavy rainfall
Heavy Rain Sweeps Bulgaria: Orange Alert in 10 Regions, Warnings Issued Nationwide
Heavy rain is expected to sweep across much of Bulgaria today, with cloud-covered skies and widespread precipitation