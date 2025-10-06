Bulgaria Braces for Dangerous Weather On Tuesday: Red, Orange, and Yellow Alerts Issued

Bulgaria is set to face dangerous weather on Tuesday, with authorities issuing warnings of varying severity across the country. Eastern regions are expected to be most affected, with intense rainfall prompting the highest level of alert.

A red warning has been declared for parts of Haskovo, Yambol, and Silistra districts, as well as for the entire territories of Dobrich, Varna, and Burgas. Residents in these areas are advised to take maximum precautions.

An orange alert, indicating a second-level risk, covers parts of Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Haskovo, Burgas, Varna, and Silistra, along with the full districts of Kardzhali, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, and Shumen.

A yellow code, signaling a lower but notable risk, has been announced for Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Sofia-region, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Sliven, and Plovdiv.

The National Institute of Meteorology confirmed that Southwestern Bulgaria is not expected to experience significant rainfall, leaving these areas outside the current danger zones.

Authorities continue to monitor conditions closely and urge residents in affected regions to stay informed and follow official safety instructions.