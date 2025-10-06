Sofia Waste Collection Disrupted: Temporary Measures in Place Amid Overflowing Trash

Society | October 6, 2025, Monday // 11:28
Bulgaria: Sofia Waste Collection Disrupted: Temporary Measures in Place Amid Overflowing Trash Photo: Mihaela Mihaylova @novinite.bg

Over 300,000 residents in Sofia are affected by a garbage collection crisis in the metropolitan districts of Lyulin and Krasno Selo. The disruption comes after the municipality declined to sign a contract with the winning bidder due to inflated prices, while the municipal company responsible for waste management also refused to undertake the work. Authorities have said the crisis is expected to last until October 19.

To mitigate the situation, the Sofia Waste Treatment Company took over cleaning operations in the two districts starting yesterday. Large gray containers have been placed at multiple points to facilitate garbage disposal, and residents are urged to use these for both general and separate waste collection. Deputy Mayor for Green System, Ecology, and Land Use Nadezhda Bobcheva stressed the importance of citizens following the municipality’s interactive map to locate container points and reminded that smaller familiar gray containers are still being serviced. She added that 10 collection trucks are actively operating, and additional measures to increase capacity are being planned for the week.

Fines under the Waste Management Act for individuals and legal entities can reach up to 4,000 leva (2,000 euros). Director of the Sofia Inspectorate Nikolay Nedelkov said inspector teams have been deployed to work around the clock, including night shifts, to ensure violations are penalized. Border streets and boulevards between the two districts have been temporarily assigned to companies from neighboring areas for cleaning and mechanized sweeping.

Residents reported overflowing garbage containers over the past two days. Deputy Mayor Bobcheva, the Sofia Inspectorate, and volunteers are on-site directing citizens to the available disposal points. Currently, eight large containers have been installed in Lyulin and six in Krasno Selo, with more being added to ensure coverage.

Volunteers are assisting citizens in locating containers and monitoring for potential violations, while the Sofia Inspectorate maintains a 24-hour presence to receive reports and provide guidance. Signals about improper disposal or requests for assistance can be submitted directly to the Inspectorate’s phone lines.

Authorities emphasized that the crisis arose from the decision not to approve an overpriced contract and that proper waste collection continues through the city’s existing infrastructure. The situation in Lyulin and Krasno Selo is expected to improve within two weeks, after which Mayor Vasil Terziev’s team must implement a permanent solution to prevent future disruptions.

