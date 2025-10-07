Residents of Tsarevo Urged to Evacuate Flood-Prone Areas Ahead of Heavy Rainfall

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 6, 2025, Monday // 11:20
Bulgaria: Residents of Tsarevo Urged to Evacuate Flood-Prone Areas Ahead of Heavy Rainfall

Residents of flood-prone areas in Tsarevo municipality have been urged to vacate their homes by Thursday due to anticipated worsening weather conditions. The Municipal Headquarters emphasized the importance of early evacuation and assured that temporary shelters will be provided for those who cannot arrange alternative accommodation.

The regional governor of Burgas, Vladimir Krumov, activated the BG-Alert early warning system specifically for the Elenite holiday resort. An official alert will inform residents of the dangerous weather expected in the region. The municipality called on citizens to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and warned against risky actions such as crossing bridges or reservoirs during high water levels. Fire department personnel recently prevented an accident involving a person on a flooded bridge, highlighting ongoing risks.

Municipal authorities requested the Ministry of Environment and Water to establish an expert commission to investigate the causes of heavy water flows from rivers and dry ravines that originate outside populated areas but impact urban zones. Particular focus is being placed on the Lozenets and Arapya regions, the Tsarevo Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Cherna River, and the Nestinarka River.

If the weather situation worsens, all schools and kindergartens in the municipality may be closed, and non-school days declared starting tomorrow. The municipal headquarters is operating continuously, with teams from the administration and the Ministry of Internal Affairs working around the clock to ensure public safety.

In Elenite, residents will receive a BG-Alert message within the next 24 hours warning of heavy rainfall and restricting access to the holiday village from 3:00 p.m. onwards. The message instructs residents to follow directions from the Ministry of Interior and Fire Safety to ensure safety.

The restriction of access to the Elenite area is being applied preventively due to compromised infrastructure, waterlogged soil, and the forecasted heavy rain. Authorities stress that these measures are necessary to protect residents and guarantee maximum safety in the coming days.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tsarevo, Bulgaria, weather, evacuation

