PM Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria Faces 'Strongest Hybrid Impact'

Bulgaria is currently facing what Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov described as “the strongest hybrid impact,” he said on Monday at a forum in Sofia that brought together prosecutors from across the Balkan region. The event, convened by acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov, focused on international cooperation and the growing challenges in investigating cross-border crime.

Sarafov opened the forum by emphasizing the pivotal role of the prosecutor’s office in upholding the rule of law. “The prosecutor’s office is truly the heart of the rule of law,” he said. He added that a weak prosecutorial system allows crime and corruption to become entrenched as state policy. Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Sarafov proposed the establishment of a Permanent Balkan Prosecutorial Platform to facilitate ongoing communication and the exchange of expertise on sensitive issues, including corruption, human trafficking, cybercrime, and environmental offenses.

The forum drew senior prosecutors from across the region, including Turkey’s Chief Prosecutor Muhsin Şentürk, Slovenia’s Katarina Bergant, Albania’s Olsian Çela, and Kosovo’s acting chief prosecutor Besim Kelmendi, as well as delegations from Romania, Serbia, and Montenegro. International observers also participated, including Michael Schmidt, President of Eurojust, and a video address from Michael McGrath, European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection. Roel Dona, Secretary General of the International Association of Prosecutors, attended in person.

Domestic judicial leaders were also present, including Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev, Anna Alexandrova, Chairperson of the Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs, members of the Supreme Judicial Council, and senior prosecutors and investigators. The gathering underscored the shared commitment to strengthening regional judicial cooperation and reinforcing the guarantees of security, justice, and the rule of law throughout the Balkans.