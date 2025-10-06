PM Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria Faces 'Strongest Hybrid Impact'

Politics | October 6, 2025, Monday // 12:00
Bulgaria: PM Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria Faces 'Strongest Hybrid Impact'

Bulgaria is currently facing what Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov described as “the strongest hybrid impact,” he said on Monday at a forum in Sofia that brought together prosecutors from across the Balkan region. The event, convened by acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov, focused on international cooperation and the growing challenges in investigating cross-border crime.

Sarafov opened the forum by emphasizing the pivotal role of the prosecutor’s office in upholding the rule of law. “The prosecutor’s office is truly the heart of the rule of law,” he said. He added that a weak prosecutorial system allows crime and corruption to become entrenched as state policy. Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Sarafov proposed the establishment of a Permanent Balkan Prosecutorial Platform to facilitate ongoing communication and the exchange of expertise on sensitive issues, including corruption, human trafficking, cybercrime, and environmental offenses.

The forum drew senior prosecutors from across the region, including Turkey’s Chief Prosecutor Muhsin Şentürk, Slovenia’s Katarina Bergant, Albania’s Olsian Çela, and Kosovo’s acting chief prosecutor Besim Kelmendi, as well as delegations from Romania, Serbia, and Montenegro. International observers also participated, including Michael Schmidt, President of Eurojust, and a video address from Michael McGrath, European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection. Roel Dona, Secretary General of the International Association of Prosecutors, attended in person.

Domestic judicial leaders were also present, including Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev, Anna Alexandrova, Chairperson of the Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs, members of the Supreme Judicial Council, and senior prosecutors and investigators. The gathering underscored the shared commitment to strengthening regional judicial cooperation and reinforcing the guarantees of security, justice, and the rule of law throughout the Balkans.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hybrid, Bulgaria, Zhelyazkov

Related Articles:

The Art of Wine Tourism: Bulgaria Showcases Culture and Heritage at UN Forum in Plovdiv

The 9th UN Tourism Global Conference on Wine Tourism opened in Plovdiv

Business » Tourism | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Deputy Minister Barbalov: Euro Adoption a Step Toward Unified and Risk-Free Economy

Deputy Minister Doncho Barbalov highlighted Bulgaria’s careful preparations for a secure and transparent transition to the euro

Business » Finance | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Adoption of the Euro Set to Boost Credit Rating and Investments

Atanas Kolev, Chief Advisor at the Economic Directorate of the European Investment Bank, told Bulgarian National Radio that Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro is expected to positively influence the country’s credit rating

Business » Finance | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

EU Commission Freezes Part of Bulgaria’s Recovery Funds over Anti-Corruption Reform Delay

The European Commission confirmed that it will withhold part of the second payment to Bulgaria under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) until the country fulfills one of the key conditions

World » EU | October 6, 2025, Monday // 17:21

Bulgaria Seeks EU Aid After Devastating Floods Hit Burgas, Tsarevo and Elenite

Bulgaria is launching a procedure to request financial assistance from the European Union Solidarity Fund to help cover the damage caused by the recent heavy rainfall in the southeast of the country, including Burgas, Tsarevo and the resort village of Ele

Society » Environment | October 6, 2025, Monday // 17:18

Bulgaria Braces for Dangerous Weather On Tuesday: Red, Orange, and Yellow Alerts Issued

Bulgaria is set to face dangerous weather on Tuesday, with authorities issuing warnings of varying severity across the country

Society » Environment | October 6, 2025, Monday // 17:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Israel Expels 171 Gaza Flotilla Activists, Including Bulgarian Vasil Dimitrov and Greta Thunberg

Israel has deported another 171 participants from the international humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza, including Bulgarian citizen Vasil Dimitrov and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg

Politics | October 6, 2025, Monday // 17:34

After Nearly Two Decades, Bulgaria Set to Close 'OMO-Ilinden' Cases

Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev told the National Assembly that Bulgaria is on the verge of a historic milestone

Politics | October 4, 2025, Saturday // 17:48

Bulgaria's Parliament Strips the President of Authority Over the Security Services

The ruling majority in the Bulgarian parliament has decisively stripped the president of his authority over the State Agency for National Security (SANS)

Politics | October 4, 2025, Saturday // 12:04

New F-16 Aircraft Strengthen Bulgaria’s Air Force, Full Squadron Expected by End of 2025

Two more F-16 Block 70 fighter jets have landed in Bulgaria, marking another step in the long-anticipated modernization of the country’s Air Force under the 2019 acquisition contract

Politics » Defense | October 4, 2025, Saturday // 10:00

Bulgaria Awaits Arrival of Two More F-16 Block 70 Jets Soon

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced at today’s parliamentary blitz control that two additional F-16 Block 70 fighters, currently in Portugal, are expected to arrive in Bulgaria imminently

Politics » Defense | October 3, 2025, Friday // 15:00

Borissov: Borislav Sarafov Remains Legitimate Prosecutor General in Bulgaria Despite Court Ruling

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has publicly declared that Borislav Sarafov remains a legitimate Prosecutor General, despite recent orders from the Supreme Court of Cassation

Politics | October 3, 2025, Friday // 12:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria