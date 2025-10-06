Ukrainian Strike Cuts Power to 40,000 in Belgorod, Causing Widespread Damage

World » RUSSIA | October 6, 2025, Monday // 10:43
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Strike Cuts Power to 40,000 in Belgorod, Causing Widespread Damage

A Ukrainian strike on energy facilities left nearly 40,000 residents of the Russian city of Belgorod without electricity, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on October 5. The attack, he said, caused extensive damage across seven municipalities, prompting emergency measures and a significant restoration effort.

"We received reports from energy officials detailing the damage from the nighttime shelling. The destruction is substantial, and the scale of the repair work will be extensive," Gladkov said. Hospitals in Belgorod switched to backup power, while local authorities coordinated school operations amid the blackout. Emergency crews were immediately deployed to the hardest-hit areas.

By the morning of October 6, partial outages persisted in 24 settlements, affecting around 5,400 residents. Gladkov did not provide a timeline for full power restoration but emphasized that repair work was ongoing and expected to be completed soon.

The attack comes amid a period of intensified Russian strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure. In September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned that Kyiv would target Russian energy assets in retaliation if Moscow attempted to cause blackouts in Ukraine. Over the past year, Russia’s strikes on Ukrainian power grids, gas facilities, and heating systems have repeatedly left civilians without heat or electricity during freezing conditions.

On October 3, Zelensky reported that Russia carried out a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukrainian energy facilities, accusing Moscow of seeking to aggravate civilian suffering ahead of the winter season. Bloomberg had previously reported on September 20, citing Kremlin sources, that Russia plans to continue targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure this winter as part of its broader strategy to pressure Kyiv into concessions.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Ukraine, belgorod, power

Related Articles:

Germany Blames Russia for Munich Drone Incursions, Calls Threat 'Unprecedented'

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz has indicated that most of the drones recently observed in German airspace, which forced temporary closures at Munich Airport, are likely linked to Russia

World | October 6, 2025, Monday // 18:00

U.S. Pushes UN Allies to Isolate Cuba Over Role in Russia’s War on Ukraine

The United States has launched a diplomatic campaign aimed at isolating Cuba at the United Nations, urging allies not to back the annual resolution calling for the lifting of the long-standing American embargo

World » Ukraine | October 6, 2025, Monday // 09:00

Russia’s Oil and Gas Revenues Collapse: Budget Deficit Soars Beyond Target

Russia’s federal budget is under growing strain as revenues from oil and gas taxes fell sharply in September, marking a 25% year-on-year decline

World » Russia | October 3, 2025, Friday // 16:36

Putin on Ukraine, Tomahawks, and NATO: 'Russia Is Confident, Ready to Act'

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comment describing Russia as a “paper tiger” by telling Trump to “go and deal with it,” during his address at the Valdai Club meeting

World » Russia | October 3, 2025, Friday // 10:17

Over 80% of Ukrainians Say Country Was Unprepared for Russian Invasion, Survey Finds

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) has revealed that a significant majority of Ukrainians believe the country was not adequately prepared for Russia’s full-scale invasion

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 13:18

Zelensky: Weeklong Power Outage at Zaporizhzhia Puts Nuclear Plant in 'Critical' Condition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised the alarm over what he described as a “critical” situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 09:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Russia’s Oil and Gas Revenues Collapse: Budget Deficit Soars Beyond Target

Russia’s federal budget is under growing strain as revenues from oil and gas taxes fell sharply in September, marking a 25% year-on-year decline

World » Russia | October 3, 2025, Friday // 16:36

Putin on Ukraine, Tomahawks, and NATO: 'Russia Is Confident, Ready to Act'

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comment describing Russia as a “paper tiger” by telling Trump to “go and deal with it,” during his address at the Valdai Club meeting

World » Russia | October 3, 2025, Friday // 10:17

Trump Clears Ukraine to Strike Deep into Russia: ‘No Sanctuaries Left’

US Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg confirmed that President Donald Trump has authorised Kyiv to carry out long-range strikes on Russian territory

World » Russia | September 29, 2025, Monday // 10:11

Vance: Russia Rejects Peace Talks! Trump Weighs Supplying Ukraine with Tomahawks

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has confirmed that Russia is refusing to take part in either bilateral peace talks with Ukraine or trilateral discussions involving Washington

World » Russia | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 22:36

Trump Slams Putin: 'Russia Is Killing People for No Reason and Losing Ground'

U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying that Moscow’s drawn-out war in Ukraine has not only caused immense destruction

World » Russia | September 26, 2025, Friday // 09:23

Lavrov: NATO and EU Have Entered a 'Real War' Against Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has escalated Moscow’s rhetoric, declaring that NATO and the European Union have waged a “real war” against Russia through their support for Ukraine

World » Russia | September 26, 2025, Friday // 09:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria