Emergency Crews in Tsarevo On High Alert Ahead of Intense Rainfall

Authorities in Tsarevo are preparing for a new wave of heavy rainfall, prompting the activation of the BG-Alert system to warn residents of potentially hazardous conditions over the next 24 hours. Emergency crews remain on high alert, focusing on rivers and ravines that have been blocked by trees and rocks since Friday’s flooding. The Izgrevsko Dere ravine and the Cherna River running through the town have sustained the most significant damage.

Mitko Poryazov, Director of the Regional Road Administration in Burgas, explained that roads were promptly closed to traffic and infrastructure cleared to ensure safety. Plans are underway for a new bypass route through the village of Brodilovo to Malko Tarnovo, replacing a facility dating back to 1960. The upgraded infrastructure will be designed to withstand future floods, adhering to modern safety standards.

Denis Dikhanov, Deputy Mayor of Tsarevo Municipality, confirmed that all available municipal equipment has been actively deployed since the 3rd of the month to maintain normal traffic and accessibility. He noted that potentially dangerous areas are being cleared and reinforced, emphasizing the need for long-term measures, such as widening ravines and creating concrete beds to prevent repeat flooding.

Police Chief Rumen Kolev highlighted that law enforcement is maintaining checkpoints and security at key locations to safeguard the local population. While damage assessments are still ongoing, authorities are focused on ensuring preparedness and rapid response in the event of further heavy rainfall.