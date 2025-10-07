Elenite Resort Closed Amid New Rain Warnings as Flood Cleanup Continues

Four days after the devastating floods in Elenite, the Bulgarian authorities have closed access to the resort complex as forecasts predict further heavy rainfall. On Sunday, a team from Sofia University and the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences arrived with advanced equipment to document and map the area, aiming to preserve the evidence of the disaster rather than erase it. Using drone surveys and airborne laser altimetry, scientists are creating a detailed 3D model of the terrain to analyze the causes of the flood wave and assess planning errors in the development of the resort.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Steliyan Dimitrov, from the National Training Center for Geospatial Research at Sofia University, explained that the team is focusing on smaller watersheds where floodwaters rise quickly. “Our objectives are both scientific and to support state authorities. If the data is requested, we will provide it,” Dimitrov said, adding that human negligence played a significant role in the disaster. Investigators have already identified a large illegal dump in the upper valley, with drainage pipes too small to handle the volume of water.

Police have established checkpoints to control access and protect evacuated properties from looting. Until 3 p.m., residents and shop owners are allowed to retrieve essential belongings. The BG-Alert system has issued warnings about expected precipitation and the resort closure. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has ordered all ministries to report by Tuesday on their preparedness to implement three key disaster-related measures. Authorities are also discussing additional financial support for flood victims beyond the initial 1,914 leva compensation and aid for damaged appliances, potentially offering another 3,000 leva per household.

Two looters arrested in Elenite have been held for up to 72 hours, and prosecutors are preparing requests for their permanent detention. The suspects are accused of breaking into eight homes and stealing laptops and cash, including 4,500 leva from Ukrainian residents, according to Senior Commissioner Vladimir Marinov of the Burgas Department of Disaster and Emergency Management.

Firefighters and disaster management teams continue clearing debris, cars, and mud from the resort, ensuring that evacuation routes remain accessible. Insp. Georgi Bozhkov from Nessebar emphasized that teams are prepared for rapid response and evacuation if needed. Meteorologists reported rainfall totals of 250 liters per square meter in Kosti and between 85 and 121 liters in Elenite.

Burgas Regional Governor Vladimir Krumov confirmed that the crossing point in Elenite will remain open until 3 p.m., after which access will be suspended due to the dangerous weather. Today marks the final day of the declared state of emergency following the deadly flood, which claimed four lives and caused extensive property damage. Krumov highlighted the staged return of residents to retrieve belongings while ensuring safety against looters and confirmed that teams and equipment are ready to respond promptly to the anticipated red-code weather.