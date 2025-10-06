Trump Warns Hamas of 'Complete Obliteration' as Ceasefire Negotiations Enter Critical Phase

US President Donald Trump has warned Hamas of “complete obliteration” if the group refuses to relinquish control of Gaza and obstructs progress on his proposed ceasefire agreement. The comment, reported by CNN, came as Trump responded to questions about his 20-point peace plan for the region. When pressed directly on what would happen if Hamas insisted on maintaining power, he replied via text message: “Complete Obliteration!”

The warning comes ahead of high-stakes negotiations in Cairo on Monday between Hamas and Israel, with the United States sending Jared Kushner and senior West Asia negotiator Steve Witkoff to lead talks. Israeli representatives are also in Egypt to finalise terms of the deal. Asked about Senator Lindsey Graham’s claim that Hamas had already rejected the plan by refusing to disarm and linking the hostage release to broader political concessions, Trump responded, “We will find out. Only time will tell!!!”

Earlier this week, Trump said Israel had agreed to the initial withdrawal line under the ceasefire proposal, which envisions a phased Israeli pullback, the disarmament of Hamas, and a large-scale exchange of hostages and prisoners. According to the president, once Hamas confirms its acceptance, an “immediate” ceasefire would be declared. “After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE.” When asked if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the plan, Trump replied, “Yes on Bibi.”

On Saturday, Trump said Israel had temporarily halted its bombardment of Gaza - a step he described as vital for finalising the agreement. Yet, despite the pause, Al Jazeera reported that at least 70 Palestinians, including seven children aged between two months and eight years, were killed in Israeli strikes the same day. The attacks came soon after Trump publicly urged Israel to “immediately stop bombing” Gaza following Hamas’s initial positive response to the US peace initiative. In a video message posted on Friday, Trump called Hamas’s response “a big day” and described the developments as “unprecedented.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also addressed the situation, praising the coalition of Arab nations assembled under Trump’s leadership to help end the conflict. Writing on X, Rubio said the alliance was united not around politics but around confronting terrorism: “We’re not dealing with a political movement, we’re dealing with killers, savages, and terrorists. But what gives us hope is the coalition US President Donald Trump built that is pushing in the same direction with us to get the hostages released and the conflict resolved.”

In another post on Truth Social, Trump said negotiations involving Hamas and “countries from all over the world” had been “very successful and proceeding rapidly.” He added that technical teams would meet in Egypt on Monday to finalise the plan’s details. “I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST,” he wrote. “TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW - SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!”

Trump also addressed the issue while speaking at a ceremony marking the 250th anniversary of the US Navy, saying his administration was working to resolve global conflicts, including “one that’s taken 3,000 years.” He told military personnel, “We don’t want to send you into battle unless it’s necessary… We’re putting out a lot of fires.”

Before departing the White House on Sunday, Trump told reporters that no significant changes to the Gaza plan were expected, noting that “everybody’s pretty much agreed to it.” He described the proposal as “a great deal for Israel, a great deal for the Arab world, and a great deal for the entire Muslim world.” According to the president, the plan would bring about peace in the Middle East “for the first time in 3,000 years.”

In a post from the White House on X, officials reaffirmed that “very positive discussions” had taken place with Hamas and international partners to secure the release of hostages and end the war in Gaza, while laying the groundwork for lasting peace. It remains unclear what Trump meant by the “first phase” or whether the release of hostages will begin this week. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed hope that the process could begin during the Jewish Sukkot holiday, which starts Monday evening and runs for a week, followed by Simhat Torah - the anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 attack.