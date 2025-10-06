The United States has launched a diplomatic campaign aimed at isolating Cuba at the United Nations, urging allies not to back the annual resolution calling for the lifting of the long-standing American embargo. The Trump administration argues that Havana has aligned itself with Moscow by allowing its citizens to be recruited to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.

According to a classified State Department cable dated October 2, U.S. diplomats around the world have been instructed to warn other governments that “after North Korea, Cuba is the largest contributor of foreign troops to Russia’s aggression,” estimating that between 1,000 and 5,000 Cubans are currently fighting in Ukraine. The document, seen by Reuters, directs embassies to lobby against the resolution, emphasizing that while blocking it entirely may be impossible, reducing the number of countries voting “yes” would still be a success. “No votes are preferred, but abstentions or absences are also useful,” the cable notes.

The resolution, which condemns the U.S. trade embargo and has been approved almost every year since 1992, garnered the support of 187 countries in the last vote, with only the United States and Israel opposing it and Moldova abstaining. Washington insists that Cuba’s economic crisis stems not from U.S. sanctions, but from what it calls Havana’s “corruption and incompetence.” The State Department argues that the Cuban government “uses the UN vote as a mechanism to victimize itself” and does not deserve the support of “democratic allies.”

A spokesperson for the department confirmed awareness of Cuban nationals fighting in Ukraine and accused the government in Havana of failing to protect its citizens from being exploited as “pawns in Russia’s war.” The same cable also links Cuba’s conduct to broader regional instability, citing its close alliance with Venezuela and its alleged role in undermining democracy across the Western Hemisphere.

U.S. diplomats have been tasked with encouraging partner governments to oppose or abstain from the non-binding UN resolution, expected to be put to a vote on Wednesday, October 8. The initiative’s goal, according to the internal communication, is to visibly demonstrate U.S. opposition and to rally “allies and like-minded partners” in defense of what Washington views as an accurate representation of Cuba’s current role in global affairs.

The embargo, first imposed after Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution, can only be lifted by the U.S. Congress. Meanwhile, Cuba blames Washington for what it describes as the worst economic crisis in decades, pointing to widespread shortages, collapsing infrastructure, and soaring inflation.

The State Department’s campaign also reflects the growing focus in Washington on countries aiding Russia’s war effort. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly alerted the U.S. to the presence of Cuban mercenaries fighting on Russia’s behalf. This comes amid broader efforts by the Trump administration to isolate Moscow internationally, following renewed calls from bipartisan lawmakers to label both Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism over the abduction of Ukrainian children.