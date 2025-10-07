Heavy Rain Sweeps Bulgaria: Orange Alert in 10 Regions, Warnings Issued Nationwide

The Art of Wine Tourism: Bulgaria Showcases Culture and Heritage at UN Forum in Plovdiv
The 9th UN Tourism Global Conference on Wine Tourism opened in Plovdiv
Heavy rain is expected to sweep across much of Bulgaria today, with cloud-covered skies and widespread precipitation. Rainfall will intensify in southern parts of the country during the afternoon, spreading overnight into Tuesday across the eastern regions where downpours are forecast to be particularly strong. Winds will blow moderately from the northwest, contributing to cooler conditions.
An orange weather alert has been issued for 10 regions in southwestern, southern, and southeastern Bulgaria due to the risk of heavy and prolonged rain. A yellow code warning for significant rainfall is in place for 14 other regions, covering western, northern, and northeastern parts of the country. Daytime temperatures will remain low - between 10°C and 15°C, reaching 18°C to 20°C in eastern Bulgaria. In Sofia, the maximum temperature will hover around 10°C.
In the mountains, the day will bring overcast skies and rain, with snow likely to fall above 1,700–1,800 meters. Winds will be moderate to strong, shifting from the south-southwest to the north as the day progresses. At 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach around 8°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will drop to about 2°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, early morning hours will start with limited cloud cover, but skies will quickly turn overcast by midday. Rain will begin in the afternoon and intensify into the night, when heavy and substantial precipitation is expected. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the south-southeast. Maximum air temperatures will range between 18°C and 21°C, matching the sea water temperature, while sea waves are expected to reach 2 points on the Beaufort scale.
Across the Balkans, the weather will be mostly cloudy, bringing rain to all countries in the region. In the western Balkans, conditions will be colder, with snowfall expected in higher areas. Forecast maximum temperatures include 10°C in Sofia, 11°C in Skopje, 14°C in Belgrade, 18°C in Bucharest, 19°C in Thessaloniki, and 23°C in both Istanbul and Athens.
Bulgaria is launching a procedure to request financial assistance from the European Union Solidarity Fund to help cover the damage caused by the recent heavy rainfall in the southeast of the country, including Burgas, Tsarevo and the resort village of Ele
Bulgaria is set to face dangerous weather on Tuesday, with authorities issuing warnings of varying severity across the country
The Burgas Regional Governorate has activated the BG-Alert warning system as a new cyclone threatens the Southern Black Sea coast, including the Tsarevo Municipality and the holiday resort of Elenite
Residents of flood-prone areas in Tsarevo municipality have been urged to vacate their homes by Thursday due to anticipated worsening weather conditions
Authorities in Tsarevo are preparing for a new wave of heavy rainfall
Four days after the devastating floods in Elenite, the Bulgarian authorities have closed access to the resort complex as forecasts predict further heavy rainfall
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink