Heavy Rain Sweeps Bulgaria: Orange Alert in 10 Regions, Warnings Issued Nationwide

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 6, 2025, Monday // 08:49
Bulgaria: Heavy Rain Sweeps Bulgaria: Orange Alert in 10 Regions, Warnings Issued Nationwide @Pixabay

Heavy rain is expected to sweep across much of Bulgaria today, with cloud-covered skies and widespread precipitation. Rainfall will intensify in southern parts of the country during the afternoon, spreading overnight into Tuesday across the eastern regions where downpours are forecast to be particularly strong. Winds will blow moderately from the northwest, contributing to cooler conditions.

An orange weather alert has been issued for 10 regions in southwestern, southern, and southeastern Bulgaria due to the risk of heavy and prolonged rain. A yellow code warning for significant rainfall is in place for 14 other regions, covering western, northern, and northeastern parts of the country. Daytime temperatures will remain low - between 10°C and 15°C, reaching 18°C to 20°C in eastern Bulgaria. In Sofia, the maximum temperature will hover around 10°C.

In the mountains, the day will bring overcast skies and rain, with snow likely to fall above 1,700–1,800 meters. Winds will be moderate to strong, shifting from the south-southwest to the north as the day progresses. At 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach around 8°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will drop to about 2°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, early morning hours will start with limited cloud cover, but skies will quickly turn overcast by midday. Rain will begin in the afternoon and intensify into the night, when heavy and substantial precipitation is expected. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the south-southeast. Maximum air temperatures will range between 18°C and 21°C, matching the sea water temperature, while sea waves are expected to reach 2 points on the Beaufort scale.

Across the Balkans, the weather will be mostly cloudy, bringing rain to all countries in the region. In the western Balkans, conditions will be colder, with snowfall expected in higher areas. Forecast maximum temperatures include 10°C in Sofia, 11°C in Skopje, 14°C in Belgrade, 18°C in Bucharest, 19°C in Thessaloniki, and 23°C in both Istanbul and Athens.

Tags: rain, weather, Bulgaria

