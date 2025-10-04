Hamas Signals Readiness to Release Hostages as Trump Issues Ultimatum

Hamas has announced that it is ready to release all remaining Israeli hostages, but insists that several points in the American peace initiative still require further negotiation. The organization stated it was prepared to free both living and deceased captives “in accordance with the exchange formula proposed by President Trump,” provided that the necessary conditions for such exchanges are met. At the same time, it underscored that issues concerning the future administration of Gaza and broader Palestinian rights remain unresolved and are being discussed within a wider national framework.

The statement was issued shortly after President Donald Trump gave Hamas until Sunday to accept the peace deal or face what he described as “all hell.” Following Hamas’s response, Trump wrote on his Truth Social account that he believed the group was ready for a “lasting peace.” He also called on Israel to halt its bombardment of Gaza to allow the safe release of hostages, noting that negotiations on technical details were already underway. Tahir al-Nounou, an adviser to the head of Hamas’s political bureau, told the BBC that Trump’s comments were “encouraging” and that the movement was ready to begin talks immediately on a prisoner swap, an end to the war, and a withdrawal of Israeli forces.

While the group reiterated its support for handing Gaza’s administration to an independent, technocratic Palestinian authority backed by Arab and Islamic countries, its statement made no reference to one of the core American demands - Hamas’s disarmament and exclusion from any future governing role in the territory. Trump’s 20-point plan, presented alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the week, envisions an immediate ceasefire, the release within 72 hours of 20 living Israeli hostages along with the remains of those killed, and the simultaneous freeing of hundreds of Palestinians from Israeli prisons. Humanitarian aid would also flow into Gaza as soon as the agreement is activated.

There are believed to be 48 hostages still in captivity, though Israeli estimates suggest only 20 are alive. Trump’s proposal also leaves open the possibility of a future Palestinian state, a point Netanyahu quickly rejected, reiterating Israel’s longstanding opposition. Hamas, for its part, said that any decisions concerning Gaza’s political future and the rights of Palestinians were still under internal discussion.

The White House has stressed the weight of the deadline. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt warned that rejecting the deal would carry “very grave” consequences for Hamas, adding that the president’s words should be understood as a final warning. “Hamas has an opportunity to move toward peace and prosperity,” she said, “but if it refuses, the outcome will be tragic.” European and regional governments have broadly welcomed the proposal, and the Palestinian Authority described Trump’s efforts as “sincere and determined.”

Trump has also pledged that if Hamas declines the offer, the United States would fully support Israel in “finishing the job of eliminating the threat.” Netanyahu echoed this line, making clear that Israel would continue its offensive if the group did not comply. Israel’s military campaign in Gaza began after the October 7, 2023 attack in which Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people and abducted 251 others.

Since then, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry reports more than 66,000 deaths from Israeli strikes, including 63 fatalities in just 24 hours leading up to Friday midday. The Israeli military is pressing a major operation in Gaza City, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant saying forces were tightening their encirclement. Civilians have been ordered to evacuate south to what Israel calls a humanitarian zone, but large numbers have remained behind. Gallant warned that those who stayed would be considered “terrorists and supporters of terror.”

Meanwhile, UN agencies continue to raise alarm over the situation. UNICEF spokesperson James Elder dismissed the notion of a “safe zone” as meaningless, pointing out that airstrikes regularly devastate schools and shelters. He described the bombardment as predictable and relentless, leaving civilians - especially children - with nowhere to turn.