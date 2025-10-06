New F-16 Aircraft Strengthen Bulgaria’s Air Force, Full Squadron Expected by End of 2025

Bank Profits in Bulgaria Rise to 2.5 Billion
The Bulgarian banking system posted a 4.4% increase in annual profit, reaching a total of 2.5 billion leva by the end of August 2025
Two more F-16 Block 70 fighter jets have landed in Bulgaria, marking another step in the long-anticipated modernization of the country’s Air Force under the 2019 acquisition contract. The aircraft touched down at the Third Air Base on October 3, where they were welcomed with an official ceremony attended by Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov, Air Force Commander Major General Nikolay Rusev, the acting commander of the base Colonel Metodi Orlov, representatives of the U.S. diplomatic mission, and the personnel stationed at the base.
Admiral Eftimov underscored the symbolic and practical importance of the arrival. “We are receiving two more F-16s today – congratulations to Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Army, the Air Force, and all who have committed themselves to the mission of protecting our homeland. By the end of 2025, our goal is to operate eight F-16 Block 70s, and I hope that such arrivals will soon become routine for the Air Force,” he stated. He extended thanks to the Air Force leadership and the Third Base crews for their responsibility and dedication in preparing for and integrating the advanced fighter jets. Eftimov noted that the first two aircraft already delivered have carried out several flights, with Bulgarian technicians now working side by side with American experts from the U.S. Air Force and the manufacturer. While the process is still in its early stages, he expressed confidence that the pace of training and assimilation would accelerate.
The defense chief highlighted that this is the most ambitious modernization program undertaken by the Bulgarian Air Force in decades. Alongside the new fighter jets, contracts have been signed for an anti-aircraft missile system, further negotiations are advancing for additional systems under the SAFE mechanism, and agreements for three-coordinate radar installations are close to completion. Eftimov voiced hope that similar levels of comprehensive modernization will also reach the other branches of Bulgaria’s armed forces, stressing that the Air Force has already embarked on an irreversible path of technological renewal.
Of the two aircraft delivered, one is a single-seat fighter and the other a two-seat combat trainer. Consistent with previous deliveries, the jets arrived in Bulgaria flown by U.S. pilots and carrying American Air Force markings. The technical and operational acceptance procedures will now be undertaken by personnel at Graf Ignatievo to prepare the aircraft for active integration into Bulgaria’s defense system.
With this delivery, Bulgaria now possesses four F-16 Block 70 fighters. Under the International BU-D-SAB contract signed in 2019, the country is scheduled to receive a total of eight aircraft by the end of 2025. Beyond the planes themselves, the agreement also includes shipments of spare parts and consumables to sustain operational readiness. A second contract is expected to double the fleet, enabling the Bulgarian Air Force to field a full squadron of 16 F-16 Block 70 fighters in the coming years.
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced at today’s parliamentary blitz control that two additional F-16 Block 70 fighters, currently in Portugal, are expected to arrive in Bulgaria imminently
The Bulgarian drone manufacturer Dronamics, best known for its cargo drones, is shifting part of its focus toward defense after years of staying away from military applications
Bulgaria’s involvement in the European “drone wall” was a key topic at the informal summit of European Union leaders in Copenhagen
Bulgaria took part in a videoconference of EU defense ministers discussing the proposed a “drone wall,” an initiative aimed at strengthening Europe’s air defenses
A new technical issue has been reported with one of the first F-16 Block 70 fighter jets delivered to Bulgaria earlier this year
The Bulgarian government has not abandoned plans to sign a contract with the German defense company Rheinmetall for the construction of two joint factories
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink