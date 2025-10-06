New F-16 Aircraft Strengthen Bulgaria’s Air Force, Full Squadron Expected by End of 2025

Two more F-16 Block 70 fighter jets have landed in Bulgaria, marking another step in the long-anticipated modernization of the country’s Air Force under the 2019 acquisition contract. The aircraft touched down at the Third Air Base on October 3, where they were welcomed with an official ceremony attended by Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov, Air Force Commander Major General Nikolay Rusev, the acting commander of the base Colonel Metodi Orlov, representatives of the U.S. diplomatic mission, and the personnel stationed at the base.

Admiral Eftimov underscored the symbolic and practical importance of the arrival. “We are receiving two more F-16s today – congratulations to Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Army, the Air Force, and all who have committed themselves to the mission of protecting our homeland. By the end of 2025, our goal is to operate eight F-16 Block 70s, and I hope that such arrivals will soon become routine for the Air Force,” he stated. He extended thanks to the Air Force leadership and the Third Base crews for their responsibility and dedication in preparing for and integrating the advanced fighter jets. Eftimov noted that the first two aircraft already delivered have carried out several flights, with Bulgarian technicians now working side by side with American experts from the U.S. Air Force and the manufacturer. While the process is still in its early stages, he expressed confidence that the pace of training and assimilation would accelerate.

The defense chief highlighted that this is the most ambitious modernization program undertaken by the Bulgarian Air Force in decades. Alongside the new fighter jets, contracts have been signed for an anti-aircraft missile system, further negotiations are advancing for additional systems under the SAFE mechanism, and agreements for three-coordinate radar installations are close to completion. Eftimov voiced hope that similar levels of comprehensive modernization will also reach the other branches of Bulgaria’s armed forces, stressing that the Air Force has already embarked on an irreversible path of technological renewal.

Of the two aircraft delivered, one is a single-seat fighter and the other a two-seat combat trainer. Consistent with previous deliveries, the jets arrived in Bulgaria flown by U.S. pilots and carrying American Air Force markings. The technical and operational acceptance procedures will now be undertaken by personnel at Graf Ignatievo to prepare the aircraft for active integration into Bulgaria’s defense system.

With this delivery, Bulgaria now possesses four F-16 Block 70 fighters. Under the International BU-D-SAB contract signed in 2019, the country is scheduled to receive a total of eight aircraft by the end of 2025. Beyond the planes themselves, the agreement also includes shipments of spare parts and consumables to sustain operational readiness. A second contract is expected to double the fleet, enabling the Bulgarian Air Force to field a full squadron of 16 F-16 Block 70 fighters in the coming years.