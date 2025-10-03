Absolute Tragedy in Bulgaria: Three Dead in Elenite Floods, Including Border Policeman

At least three people have died following severe flooding in the Elenite resort, Interior Minister Daniel Mitov confirmed during a briefing in Nessebar. One of the victims was a Border Police officer who had been assisting in search and rescue operations, another was an excavator operator who was helping clear debris after the first wave, and the third was a worker caught in a ground-floor hotel room during the initial tidal surge.

The disaster unfolded as heavy and torrential rains triggered flash floods in Elenite and surrounding areas. Early on the day of the flood, authorities confirmed the death of a man at his workplace in a hotel basement. The flooding has also caused major damage to infrastructure and property, with dozens of vehicles swept into the sea and buildings partially submerged. States of emergency have been declared in multiple municipalities across Burgas, Montana, and Pernik.

Deputy Interior Minister Toni Todorov reported that in the hardest-hit section of Elenite, around 50 people were evacuated to higher floors of four damaged buildings, keeping them out of danger. Emergency and Civil Protection teams, including over 50 firefighters, divers, and specialized amphibian units, have been working tirelessly to rescue those affected. Aerial monitoring using Border Police drones has helped track stranded vehicles, though rough seas, measuring 7–8 points, limit direct intervention.

The BG-Alert system was activated to instruct residents to move to higher ground. Local authorities emphasized that evacuation orders must be followed for safety. In Sveti Vlas (Saint Vlas), around 60 residents, including long-term inhabitants and foreigners, were accommodated in safe locations such as the pensioner’s club and city hall, with food, heat, and water provided.

Mayor Ivan Nikolov described the situation in Sveti Vlas as unprecedented, with a six-meter tidal wave initially flooding the area, followed by a second wave that tragically swept away the excavator operator. He explained that clogged ravines, inadequate drainage channels, and private infrastructure failures contributed to the scale of the flooding. Despite prior preparations, the volume of water - over 250 liters per square meter in affected areas - overwhelmed defenses, sweeping debris, cars, and even parts of buildings into the sea.

In Tsarevo, local authorities reported that the disaster is currently under control, though damage is extensive. Floodwaters reached 410 liters per square meter in the village of Izgrev, and municipal teams continue to clean riverbeds, build temporary dams, and assess property damage. Critical roads remain closed or partially restricted, including sections to Sinemorets, Rezovo, and Lozenets. The municipality plans to open a donation account to support affected households and businesses.

The Minister of Environment and Water confirmed the extraordinary rainfall, while the Minister of Tourism assured that tourists are safe, with three Polish visitors rescued from the affected zones. Overall, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, prioritizing evacuations, safety, and ongoing rescue operations until the flood threat is fully mitigated.