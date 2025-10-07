Bulgaria Sees Second-Highest Increase in Package Holiday Prices in the EU

October 6, 2025, Monday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sees Second-Highest Increase in Package Holiday Prices in the EU Photo: Stella Ivanova

Organized holiday packages in Bulgaria saw a sharp rise in prices in August, according to Eurostat data. On an annual basis, costs increased by 23%, placing Bulgaria second in the European Union after Estonia, where package prices jumped 39.5%. Denmark followed in third place with a 12% increase.

Breaking down the figures, domestic holiday packages recorded the steepest growth, climbing 25.2% compared to August 2024. International travel packages rose by 20.2%, marking a slight slowdown from July, when overall package prices in Bulgaria had increased by 23.5%.

By contrast, the EU average annual increase remains much lower, at just 2.5%. Some countries even saw price reductions over the year, including Belgium (-7%), Sweden (-5.6%), and Spain (-0.1%).

The data highlights Bulgaria’s continued position among EU countries with the fastest-growing tourism costs. Prices for domestic travel are rising more sharply than for international trips, putting additional pressure on household budgets and making summer vacations increasingly expensive for local consumers.

Although the pace of price growth has eased slightly compared to the previous month, the overall upward pressure remains high, and this trend is expected to influence consumer demand for holidays in the coming months.

