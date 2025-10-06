BNB Lowers Main Interest Rate to 1.81% in October

Business » FINANCE | October 5, 2025, Sunday // 11:42
Bulgaria: BNB Lowers Main Interest Rate to 1.81% in October

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) announced that the main interest rate (BIR) will be set at 1.81 percent starting October 1. This represents a slight reduction of 0.01 percentage points compared to September 2025.

For many years, Bulgaria’s main interest rate remained at zero. However, a series of increases began at the end of September 2022. Prior to that, the BIR had not been raised since 2016. The rate reached its highest point in December 2023, peaking at 3.80 percent.

The BIR in Bulgaria primarily serves as a reference for calculating the annual interest on financial liabilities, affecting borrowing costs across the economy.

