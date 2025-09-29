Bulgarians Take on Record Property Loans Ahead of Eurozone Entry

Business » PROPERTIES | October 5, 2025, Sunday // 10:25
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Take on Record Property Loans Ahead of Eurozone Entry Photo: Stella Ivanova

Bulgarians are continuing to borrow unprecedented amounts to purchase property, according to the latest figures from the Bulgarian National Bank. As housing prices remain high, homebuyers are increasingly seeking larger loans to finance transactions.

Credit expert Tihomir Toshev, speaking on Bulgaria Morning, noted that the real estate market has been steadily rising over the past five years, with prices increasing each year. He attributed part of the surge in loan volumes to Bulgaria’s upcoming entry into the Eurozone on January 1, which has created a sense of urgency among buyers.

People are primarily driven by fear of even higher property prices,” Toshev explained. While low interest rates are appealing, he said they are not the main incentive for borrowing. Since the start of the year, mortgage rates have ranged between 2% and 2.8%, roughly unchanged from the end of last year.

Toshev highlighted that income growth in Bulgaria is outpacing inflation, providing additional confidence for borrowers. In Sofia, he noted, mortgages typically range from 300,000 to 500,000 leva. Most loans remain aligned with borrowers’ income, minimizing risk, he added.

He also pointed out that Bulgarian interest rates are floating, with most borrowers opting for terms of 25 to 30 years. Banks generally base lending rates on average deposit rates, and while market shifts can push rates higher, Toshev said fluctuations are unlikely to create systemic problems.

Looking ahead, Toshev expects the property market to cool significantly after Bulgaria joins the Eurozone. He predicts a decline in transactions of over 20%, describing the current market as emotional and somewhat “hysterical,” with some purchases not representing optimal choices.

Next year, activity should be much calmer, and the number of transactions lower,” he said. He added that current high demand has not been met with adequate supply, which has limited the scope for negotiating discounts. In the coming year, as supply catches up, buyers and sellers will be able to negotiate more freely.

Toshev also anticipates that Bulgaria’s Eurozone entry will boost investment interest in the country, potentially attracting further foreign capital into the property market.

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: property, loans, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Residents of Tsarevo Urged to Evacuate Flood-Prone Areas Ahead of Heavy Rainfall

|

Emergency Crews in Tsarevo On High Alert Ahead of Intense Rainfall

|

Elenite Resort Closed Amid New Rain Warnings as Flood Cleanup Continues

|

Heavy Rain Sweeps Bulgaria: Orange Alert in 10 Regions, Warnings Issued Nationwide

|

Bulgaria Sees Second-Highest Increase in Package Holiday Prices in the EU

|

Bulgaria Faces Investment Stagnation

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

Wealthy Bulgarians Invest in Both Summer and Winter Vacation Homes

Wealthy Bulgarians are increasingly acquiring both summer and winter vacation properties, according to real estate brokers

Business » Properties | September 29, 2025, Monday // 14:20

Two-Bedroom Apartments Drive Sofia’s Investment Market

The real estate market in Sofia is increasingly dominated by two-bedroom apartments, which now account for 78% of sales, while three-bedroom units have fallen to a 20% share

Business » Properties | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 10:46

Sofia Ranks 97th In Europe As Housing Prices Continue To Soar

Sofia ranks 97th among European cities in terms of property prices

Business » Properties | September 27, 2025, Saturday // 19:36

Panel Apartments in Bulgaria See Rising Prices Amid Strong Demand

In Bulgaria, (soviet-style) panel apartments (panelkas) continue to see rising prices as demand remains strong, according to real estate brokers

Business » Properties | September 20, 2025, Saturday // 10:20

Credit Expert Warns Against Hasty Property Deals Before Bulgaria Joins the Euro

Credit consultant Tihomir Toshev has warned that there is no need for Bulgarians to rush into investments solely because of the upcoming adoption of the euro

Business » Properties | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 08:37

10 Tips from Imoti.com When Buying Your First Home in Bulgaria

Buying your first home? A must-read guide for first-time buyers.

Business » Properties | September 15, 2025, Monday // 09:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria