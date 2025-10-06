Bulgaria Attracts Growing Number of Turkish Retirees

Bulgaria is increasingly emerging as a preferred destination for Turkish pensioners. Since 2024, they have been able to apply for long-term residence permits in the country, and Turkish media report that the option has generated strong interest. A survey by BTA highlights that the topic is now widely discussed in Turkey’s press.

According to Haber Hurriyet, Bulgaria ranks among the top choices for Turkish retirees considering relocation abroad. The publication links this trend to the economic challenges pensioners face at home, with high inflation eroding their monthly income. At the same time, the chance to settle in neighboring Bulgaria offers additional advantages, including easier access to the rest of Europe.

“Bulgaria has become a new center for people seeking a better life after retirement,” wrote Türkiye Today. The outlet noted that since the end of 2024, when the program was opened, hundreds of Turkish pensioners have already received residence permits, while many others are in the process of applying. Interest, it adds, has been steadily increasing.

To qualify, applicants must demonstrate that they receive a pension of at least 500 euros and hold a minimum of 6,000 euros in savings. The procedure also requires securing a type “D” visa, opening a Bulgarian bank account into which their pension will be transferred, and arranging accommodation in the country, Turkish news sites explain.

Other countries such as Spain, Portugal, Italy and even Argentina also operate residence schemes for retirees. However, Haber Hurriyet emphasizes that Bulgaria stands out because of its relatively straightforward process and lower costs, making it an increasingly popular alternative.

For many, the main draw lies in the wider European travel opportunities that Bulgarian residency provides. As Türkiye Today points out, obtaining a type “D” visa and a Bulgarian residence permit allows Turkish citizens to move freely within the Schengen area. This is particularly attractive for those with children studying or working elsewhere in the EU, as settling in Bulgaria gives them a practical way to remain closer to their families.

Beyond that, some pensioners value the status and convenience associated with holding a Bulgarian residence card. It enables them to board flights to other European destinations and enter these countries by simply presenting their permit, avoiding the need to show a passport at border controls, the publication explains.