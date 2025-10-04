Digital Identity for All Bulgarian Citizens by 2030!

By the end of 2030, every Bulgarian citizen is expected to have a digital identity, as set out in the Strategy for the Digital Transformation of the Republic of Bulgaria 2026–2030, which has been released for public consultation.

The strategy outlines that within this period, Bulgaria must establish a modern, cyber-resilient digital infrastructure. This system should meet European architectural standards and regulatory requirements, enabling the growth of artificial intelligence, innovation, and a data-driven economy.

The document emphasizes that across all areas - healthcare, education, security, agriculture - technological solutions should support better-informed decisions, efficient resource use, and predictive management of public services.

A sustainable digital ecosystem is planned, in which:

each citizen has both a secure digital identity and the basic skills to use it;

public services are accessible online at any time and from any EU member state;

businesses operate in a predictable digital environment that encourages innovation;

data is used responsibly and strategically;

vulnerable groups are given the means to participate fully in digital society.

At the European Union level, the objective is clear: all EU citizens should have secure electronic identification (eID) by 2030. To achieve this in Bulgaria, several measures are foreseen. These include harmonizing national legislation on electronic identification with European standards, creating and adopting the European Digital Identity Wallet, and promoting the advantages of eID to citizens and businesses alike. Another step is the maintenance and further development of the national eIDAS node to ensure access to cross-border digital public services across EU member states. Work will also continue on the System for Issuing Bulgarian Personal Documents, under the 2019 generation framework.

Parallel to these efforts, the digitalization of key public services will advance. The EU target is that essential services should be fully available online to both citizens and businesses. In Bulgaria, this involves redesigning and creating new registers, such as upgrading the Commercial Register and the Register of Non-Profit Legal Entities, in line with the register of beneficial owners, and ensuring its integration with the European BORIS platform for beneficial ownership information. The "Property Register" of the Registry Agency is also scheduled for modernization. In addition, a Unified Information System for Condominium Ownership, containing two separate registers, will be built and put into operation.

The healthcare sector is another key focus. At the European level, the goal is for all EU citizens to have access to their electronic health records. For Bulgaria, this means ensuring that elderly people and those with serious illnesses can access their records, expanding the electronic health record to include protocols for high-cost medicines, and making these records available to schools through the National Health Information System. Furthermore, a National Digital Platform for Medical Diagnostics will be developed to strengthen digital health services.