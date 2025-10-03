Russia’s Oil and Gas Revenues Collapse: Budget Deficit Soars Beyond Target

World » RUSSIA | October 3, 2025, Friday // 16:36
Bulgaria: Russia’s Oil and Gas Revenues Collapse: Budget Deficit Soars Beyond Target

Russia’s federal budget is under growing strain as revenues from oil and gas taxes fell sharply in September, marking a 25% year-on-year decline, according to figures released by the Finance Ministry on October 3. The state collected 582.5 billion rubles (.1 billion) from the sector last month, significantly less than in September 2024, as sanctions, lower energy prices, and a stronger ruble eroded export earnings.

The shortfall comes at a time when Moscow is already grappling with a widening budget deficit. By the end of August, the deficit had climbed to 4.19 trillion rubles (.4 billion), overshooting the government’s annual target. This growing gap in finances has already forced the Kremlin to scale back future military spending, with planned defense expenditures for 2026 set to be reduced by 0.6 trillion rubles (.3 billion), around 4.4% less than initially forecast.

Since the beginning of 2025, Russia’s total oil and gas revenues have contracted by 1.7 trillion rubles (.7 billion), leaving the budget with only 6.6 trillion rubles (.4 billion) from its most vital export sector. The decline has been accelerating, with the first nine months of the year seeing a 21% drop overall. In September alone, receipts from the mineral extraction tax on oil slumped by 32% compared to last year, while gas tax income fell even more steeply, by 52%. Export duties on hydrocarbons also shrank by 27%.

The squeeze on finances has triggered discussions about raising taxes to compensate for lost revenue. On September 24, the Finance Ministry submitted a draft budget proposing an increase in the value-added tax (VAT) from 20% to 22%. The measure is intended to offset the mounting costs of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which continues to drain resources at a rapid pace.

Defense spending remains one of the largest burdens on the budget. In 2025, Russia is expected to allocate 13.5 trillion rubles (4.5 billion) for defense, representing roughly 32% of all state expenditures. However, with the fiscal strain deepening, the government has been forced to rethink its future commitments.

Meanwhile, Russia’s broader economy is showing signs of stagnation. German Gref, the CEO of Sberbank, the country’s largest lender, warned on September 5 that GDP growth had slowed to nearly zero in July and August, following a pronounced decline in the April–June quarter. “The second quarter can practically be considered technical stagnation,” he said.

Economists caution that the problems run deeper than short-term fluctuations. Analysts like Oleh Pendzin argue that Moscow’s focus on covering its deficit reflects a structural weakness. “All these discussions about stagnation and inflation are actually about finding ways to cover the budget deficit,” Pendzin explained in September, noting that with Russia locked out of global financial markets, the government has no choice but to lean heavily on its domestic economy.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, economy, gas

Related Articles:

Putin on Ukraine, Tomahawks, and NATO: 'Russia Is Confident, Ready to Act'

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comment describing Russia as a “paper tiger” by telling Trump to “go and deal with it,” during his address at the Valdai Club meeting

World » Russia | October 3, 2025, Friday // 10:17

Over 80% of Ukrainians Say Country Was Unprepared for Russian Invasion, Survey Finds

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) has revealed that a significant majority of Ukrainians believe the country was not adequately prepared for Russia’s full-scale invasion

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 13:18

'We Are Stronger, Russia Is Weak' - Orban Threatens to Target Russian Drones in Hungarian Skies

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared that the country is ready to shoot down Russian drones if they enter Hungarian airspace

World » EU | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 16:37

Europe on the Brink? German Chancellor Warns 'War May Be Closer Than We Think'

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared that Europe finds itself in a precarious position with Russia

World » EU | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

Trump Clears Ukraine to Strike Deep into Russia: ‘No Sanctuaries Left’

US Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg confirmed that President Donald Trump has authorised Kyiv to carry out long-range strikes on Russian territory

World » Russia | September 29, 2025, Monday // 10:11

Zelensky: Russian Tankers Turned into Drone Launch Pads Against Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in his latest evening address that Russia has begun using tankers as platforms to launch and control drones targeting European countries

World » Ukraine | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 22:44
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Putin on Ukraine, Tomahawks, and NATO: 'Russia Is Confident, Ready to Act'

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comment describing Russia as a “paper tiger” by telling Trump to “go and deal with it,” during his address at the Valdai Club meeting

World » Russia | October 3, 2025, Friday // 10:17

Trump Clears Ukraine to Strike Deep into Russia: ‘No Sanctuaries Left’

US Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg confirmed that President Donald Trump has authorised Kyiv to carry out long-range strikes on Russian territory

World » Russia | September 29, 2025, Monday // 10:11

Vance: Russia Rejects Peace Talks! Trump Weighs Supplying Ukraine with Tomahawks

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has confirmed that Russia is refusing to take part in either bilateral peace talks with Ukraine or trilateral discussions involving Washington

World » Russia | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 22:36

Trump Slams Putin: 'Russia Is Killing People for No Reason and Losing Ground'

U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying that Moscow’s drawn-out war in Ukraine has not only caused immense destruction

World » Russia | September 26, 2025, Friday // 09:23

Lavrov: NATO and EU Have Entered a 'Real War' Against Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has escalated Moscow’s rhetoric, declaring that NATO and the European Union have waged a “real war” against Russia through their support for Ukraine

World » Russia | September 26, 2025, Friday // 09:12

Trump Grows Frustrated with Putin as Peace Efforts Stall, Vance Says

U.S. President Donald Trump is becoming increasingly frustrated with Moscow over its refusal to move toward a peace agreement, Vice President JD Vance told reporters on Sept. 24 in North Carolina.

World » Russia | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 09:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria