Breakthrough for INSAIT at the Leading Global AI and Robotics Conference – CoRL 2025

Bank Profits in Bulgaria Rise to 2.5 Billion
The Bulgarian banking system posted a 4.4% increase in annual profit, reaching a total of 2.5 billion leva by the end of August 2025
A team of INSAIT, part of Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski,” achieved a historic success by being one of only two teams to qualify for RoboArena – an international challenge for evaluating the latest AI models in robotics. The event was organized by researchers from Stanford University, the University of California, Berkeley, and other leading institutions, and took place as part of CoRL 2025 in Seoul.
INSAIT’s model delivered outstanding results, outperforming even the most powerful existing solutions trained on ten times more data, including the pi0 model by Physical Intelligence - a Stanford University startup that raised 0 million in initial funding from Jeff Bezos and OpenAI. The institute plans to officially release its model soon.
In parallel, INSAIT presented the research MotoVLA – a novel approach that allows robots to learn not only from pre-prepared datasets but also through observation of the real environment and video, paving the way for more flexible and generalizable robotic systems.
The success is credited to researchers Alexander Spiridonov, Nikolay Nikolov, and Giuliano Albanese, who represented Bulgaria at this prestigious international forum.
These results demonstrate that through INSAIT, Bulgaria is establishing itself as a significant contributor to the global development of AI for robotics.
Source: press release
Residents of flood-prone areas in Tsarevo municipality have been urged to vacate their homes by Thursday due to anticipated worsening weather conditions
A fatal accident occurred on Sunday during the Aladzha Monastery hill climb car race near Varna, leaving one person dead and eight others injured
Authorities in Tsarevo are preparing for a new wave of heavy rainfall
Four days after the devastating floods in Elenite, the Bulgarian authorities have closed access to the resort complex as forecasts predict further heavy rainfall
Heavy rain is expected to sweep across much of Bulgaria today, with cloud-covered skies and widespread precipitation
The body of a 58-year-old Russian woman has been discovered in the Elenite resort, marking the fourth confirmed victim of the recent flooding along Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast
