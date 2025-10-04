Varna Becomes the Stage for Bulgaria’s Only Motor Show of 2025

From October 9 to 12, the seaside capital will host the Varna Motor Show 2025 – the largest and sole automotive exhibition in Bulgaria this year. The event takes place at the Palace of Culture and Sports (Mladost Hall) and is set to draw thousands of visitors with a mix of world premieres, exclusive deals, test drives, entertainment, and prizes.

Tickets for the show are already on sale through Eventim.bg, Bilet.bg, and Grabo.bg, as well as at the box offices of the Varna Convention Center. The official opening is scheduled for October 9 at 11:00 a.m., with the exhibition running until October 12 at 7:00 p.m. On the closing day, one lucky visitor will walk away with the grand prize – a brand-new Peugeot 208 GT Hybrid, provided for one year by TopMobility. Guests will also have the chance to win additional rewards, including five Shell fuel vouchers worth a total of 1,000 BGN (≈ 510 EUR), by completing a short questionnaire available with their entry ticket.

According to Ivaylo Zheglov, manager of Expo Team Ltd. and organizer of the exhibition, this year’s edition will be the most ambitious to date. “As the only Motor Show in Bulgaria for 2025, the Varna edition will gather dozens of international brands and showcase their latest premieres. Visitors will have access to a unique lineup of models that would otherwise only be seen abroad,” Zheglov said. Confirmed exhibitors include Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, BAIC, Citroën, Dongfeng, Fiat, Ford, GWM, JMEV, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Subaru, Suzuki, Volvo and Voyah. Motorcycle brands such as BMW, Honda, Moto Morini, Jawa and Suzuki will also present their newest machines.

Among the most anticipated highlights are the national premieres of the Kia EV4, Hyundai IONIQ 9, Hyundai INSTER EV, Audi A6 TFSI, and Nissan ARIYA NISMO. Several facelifted models will also make their debut, including the Kia Sportage Hybrid, Kia XCEED 1.6T, Nissan Qashqai, and Suzuki Vitara. Motorcycle enthusiasts will get their first look at the Honda CUVe, Jawa JD 750 Racing, and Jawa JD 750 Touring.

Alongside the premieres, the show will feature a diverse mix of luxury sedans, sports cars, hybrids, and urban-friendly vehicles. For the first time in Varna, visitors will also see collector models such as the Ford Mustang GT, Chevrolet Camaro SS, Aston Martin Vantage, McLaren 570S, and Lamborghini Huracán. A specially designated test drive zone with over 35 cars will give guests the chance to experience the latest technologies on the road, while a VR simulator zone will provide interactive fun for both adults and children.

Varna Motor Show 2025 is organized with the support of Generali, Shell, UniCredit Leasing, and TopMobility. More details and the full program can be found at varnamotorshow.bg.

Source: press release