Catastrophic Flood in Elenite: At Least One Dead, Hotels and Cars Swept Away

A major flood swept through the Elenite holiday village, prompting an immediate evacuation and ongoing rescue operations. Deputy Minister of Interior Toni Todorov confirmed that six women were rescued, three of them Polish tourists, while the body of a man was discovered in the basement of a building. No people are currently reported in distress in nearby Sveti Vlas.

The Council of Ministers convened an extraordinary meeting to coordinate the emergency response. Over ten fire brigade teams, reinforced by units from Nessebar, Pomorie, and specialized divers and amphibian equipment from Varna, have been deployed to manage the crisis.

The flood generated a powerful tidal wave that inundated hotels, buildings, and parking lots, leaving vehicles floating in the water. Rescue teams equipped with high-altitude gear reached several hotels to evacuate residents, though operations remain challenging due to the scale of the flooding. Search efforts in the affected buildings continue.

Krastyo Peev from the Civic Association "Public Council" described the scene as catastrophic. He reported that mud and debris were flowing through the area, sweeping cars, pavilions, and other structures into the sea. There are still unconfirmed reports of casualties and people trapped in buildings needing urgent evacuation. Peev stressed the shortage of resources and called for volunteer support, highlighting the slow state response compared to immediate civil action.

According to Deputy Minister Todorov, the BG-ALERT system was activated at 11:42 a.m. at the Elenite resort complex, which includes four buildings. The heavy rainfall caused the ravine to overflow, estimated at 200–250 liters per square meter based on nearby stations. Rescue teams faced difficulties reaching the submerged buildings but successfully evacuated six women and recovered the unidentified male victim. Several cars were also carried into the sea.

Minister of Environment and Water Manol Genov noted that the area lacks weather monitoring stations, complicating flood predictions. He ordered an inspection of the Basin Directorate to review whether prior investments and works near the ravine were coordinated appropriately.

Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borshosh reassured that no tourists, Bulgarian or foreign, are currently at risk and commended the rapid intervention by the Ministry of Interior and the army, which saved the lives of the Polish tourists. Borshosh also ordered a full inspection of construction permits in the holiday villages to assess whether inadequate planning contributed to the disaster.

Energy Minister Stankov reported that a substation in the Burgas region was flooded but quickly drained without interrupting the power supply. Preventive measures, including temporary transformer shutdowns, were implemented to avoid electric shocks. Restoration and inspection of infrastructure are underway where water levels were highest.

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov confirmed that naval rescue teams were deployed with additional flood control modules on standby. Meanwhile, Regional Development Minister Ivan Ivanov criticized the response on the Hemus Motorway, stating that instructions given to the road authorities were insufficiently followed. Maximum sanctions and potential disciplinary measures are planned for responsible companies, including the state-owned “Avtomagistrali,” to ensure better preparedness in future incidents.