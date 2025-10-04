Global Acclaim for Bulgaria: GATE Institute Wins Seoul Smart City Prize 2025

GATE Institute at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” has earned international recognition by winning the Seoul Smart City Prize 2025 in the Tech-InnovaCity – Institution category. Awarded by WeGO (World Smart Sustainable Cities Organization) and the Seoul Municipality, the distinction positions Bulgaria among global leaders in smart city initiatives and technological innovation.

The prize celebrates exceptional achievements in developing and integrating innovative solutions for urban environments. GATE Institute was recognized for its pioneering work on the Digital Twin of Sofia, Bulgaria’s first fully realized digital city model, designed to promote sustainable, open, and intelligent urban development. Out of more than 220 applications worldwide, GATE Institute is the first Bulgarian institution to secure this honor.

GATE Director Prof. Silvia Ilieva expressed her pride on social media, noting that “this recognition is the result of the vision, science, and tireless effort of the entire GATE team and our partners. The true joy will come when we return to Sofia and share this achievement with all who contributed. This award is also for Sofia, for its future as a data-driven, technologically advanced city for its citizens.”

The Seoul Smart City Prize was established to encourage an innovative, inclusive model for smart cities, addressing the needs of citizens in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, powered by information technologies and artificial intelligence. The award consists of two categories: Tech-InnovaCity and Human-CentriCity. These reflect WeGO and Seoul Municipality’s understanding that smart cities are more than technology - they require integration of advanced policies and technologies across public life, alongside digital inclusion and support for vulnerable populations.

The Tech-InnovaCity Institution award, along with its corporate counterpart, highlights the importance of public-private partnerships. Governments, corporations, and communities must work collectively to implement innovative solutions that foster smarter, more sustainable urban spaces.

Recognition by the Seoul Municipality is particularly notable, as Seoul is one of the world’s leading smart cities, consistently ranking at the top for modern infrastructure and advanced services for citizens.

The award ceremony took place on September 30 at COEX, Seoul, during Smart Life Week (SLW) 2025, a global event designed to exchange ideas, policies, and innovations for smarter, more inclusive cities.

