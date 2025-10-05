Don’t Miss Out: Bansko Season Passes on Sale at Last Year’s Prices!

The Bansko ski area has officially put its season tickets on sale for the 2025/2026 winter season, keeping prices at last year’s levels. The concessionaire, “Yulen” AD, announced that both seasonal and year-round passes can be purchased at promotional rates until November 30, 2025. Tickets are available at MAXSPORT stores in Sofia and Bansko, as well as at Yulen AD cash desks located at the base station of the Bansko cabin lift.

The standard season ticket remains priced at 1,700 BGN (€870), while tickets for children under 12 are 900 BGN (€460). This early availability aims to encourage visitors to plan ahead for the ski season.

While the sale of tickets is underway, the mountains are already showing signs of winter. Both the Pirin and Rila ranges woke up to a snow cover of nearly 5 cm. Rescuers and mountain safety authorities have reminded hikers and skiers to prioritize safety: dress appropriately for cold conditions, carry proper equipment, and check the weather and trail conditions before venturing into the mountains.

Even though it is still October and temperatures are relatively mild, early snow requires careful preparation. Tourists are advised to plan routes in advance, account for winter conditions, and respect the basic rules of mountain safety to enjoy the season fully.

Snowfall has also been reported on Vitosha Mountain. Sofia’s mayor, Vasil Terziev, noted in a Facebook post that sanding operations have been deployed and the situation is under control. According to him, the quick and effective response reflects recent reforms in the city’s snow removal and emergency preparedness systems.

Bansko is now fully preparing for the upcoming ski season, offering both residents and tourists the chance to secure tickets early while ensuring that mountain safety measures are in place for the first snowfall.