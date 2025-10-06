Chaos in Elenite: Floods Turn Holiday Village into a River of Destruction

Bulgarian authorities have begun evacuating the Elenite holiday village as severe storms continue to batter the region, prompting the activation of the BG-ALERT system. Residents and visitors have been instructed to move to higher ground immediately, with over ten fire brigade teams currently on site to manage the situation. The Burgas Regional Administration is closely monitoring developments.

The ongoing heavy rainfall has forced authorities to impose a partial state of emergency across Burgas. Hydrometeorological data show that over 250 liters of rain per square meter fell in the Chernitsiki villa area over the past 12 hours, resulting in the collapse of a bridge and cutting off access to the area. The Kraimorie district recorded 186 liters per square meter, while the Fisherman’s Village area received 117 liters per square meter.

The situation is especially critical in Tsarevo, where the Crisis Headquarters convened early this morning. The bridge over the Izgrevska River near the village of Izgrev has been compromised, leading to the closure of republican road II-99 from Tsarevo toward Malko Tarnovo. Gendarmerie teams have been deployed to assist residents and prevent vehicles from entering flooded zones. Teams are stationed near the Nestinarka campsite and the bridge in Arapya, where conditions are also dangerous.

Krastyo Peev, speaking to BNR Burgas, described the scene in Elenite as extremely severe. Muddy rivers descending from the Balkans have swept away vehicles, pavilions, and entire facilities, transforming the area into a single, fast-flowing torrent. He noted that some people remain trapped in buildings, awaiting evacuation. While reports of casualties have emerged, they have not yet been confirmed. Resources remain limited, with only the fire brigade currently on the ground.

Peev also highlighted long-standing issues that have worsened the impact of the storm. Drainage systems in Elenite and Sunny Beach are often blocked or built over, and many structures have been constructed directly in ravines over the past 20–30 years. The volume of rainfall, equivalent to three months’ worth in a short period, has overwhelmed local infrastructure and contributed to the severity of flooding.

In response, the regional government has requested additional support from the Atia Naval Base to help manage the crisis. The governor of Burgas is en route to the area to oversee emergency operations, ensuring coordination between local authorities, fire services, and security teams.