Bulgaria Awaits Arrival of Two More F-16 Block 70 Jets Soon

Politics » DEFENSE | October 3, 2025, Friday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Awaits Arrival of Two More F-16 Block 70 Jets Soon

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced at today’s parliamentary blitz control that two additional F-16 Block 70 fighters, currently in Portugal, are expected to arrive in Bulgaria imminently.

According to Zhelyazkov, Lockheed Martin has committed to delivering the remaining four aircraft by the end of 2025. The Prime Minister also noted that the combat readiness of the F-16 fleet is tentatively planned to begin in mid-2026. Currently, six Bulgarian pilots are fully trained, while another 15 are undergoing training.

Bulgaria received its first two F-16 Block 70 aircraft in April and June. In accordance with the 2019 contract, the country is to receive a total of eight aircraft by the end of this year. The Ministry of Defense projects that by 2027, the Air Force will operate a full F-16 Block 70 squadron, with eight additional aircraft expected under a second contract.

Atanas Zapryanov from the Ministry of Defense previously noted that precise delivery dates for the remaining six fighters cannot be provided, citing the complex and lengthy process of planning flights from the United States. Last month, a fuel leak was identified in one of the internal fuel tank compartments of a two-seater F-16D Block 70 aircraft. A Lockheed Martin representative is expected to arrive by the end of September to repair the issue.

On broader defense matters, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov stressed the importance of strengthening the defense capabilities of both the European Union and NATO to ensure an effective deterrent. He highlighted provocations along NATO’s Eastern Flank, including Estonia and Poland, but emphasized that these incidents do not warrant immediate sharp responses. He underscored that all member states must exercise restraint to prevent escalation.

Zhelyazkov also pointed to ongoing hybrid threats within Bulgaria, where sabotage groups operate through indirect means such as disinformation, psychological operations, and minor acts of sabotage, rather than overt aggression. He warned that these actions, alongside provocations in neighboring regions, indicate a continuing pattern of intensified activity, with Russia’s strategic plans through 2030 reinforcing the need for stronger defense readiness in Europe.

