White House Warns of Mass Layoffs as US Government Shutdown Deepens

The White House on Thursday (local time) warned that "thousands" of federal workers could face job losses if the ongoing government shutdown continues, adding to the growing political tensions in Washington.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters outside the White House that administration officials were already preparing for potential layoffs. "It's likely going to be in the thousands," she said, noting that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and other officials were actively discussing which departments could be affected, according to Fox News.

Leavitt placed the blame squarely on Democrats, accusing them of refusing to cooperate on a funding deal. "These conversations would not be happening if Democrats had voted to keep the government open," she said. She also alleged that Democrats were "playing politics" with the crisis, citing disagreements over health care benefits for undocumented immigrants as a key sticking point.

Addressing a reporter, Leavitt asked, "Do you think illegal aliens should get Medicare benefits?" She added that Medicare benefits are intended for the most vulnerable Americans, but argued that the Biden administration has allowed tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants from around the world to receive free benefits.

The federal government entered a partial shutdown after lawmakers missed the midnight funding deadline on Wednesday, leaving several agencies without a budget. Essential services continue to operate, but many departments are experiencing disruptions as negotiations remain stalled, Fox News reported.

President Donald Trump, who has sought to use the shutdown to push for deeper spending cuts, said he was scheduled to meet with OMB Director Russell Vought to discuss which agencies might face reductions. Vought has been asked to recommend whether potential cuts should be temporary or permanent.

In a social media post, Trump appeared to embrace the political standoff, writing that Democrats had given him "an unprecedented opportunity" to reshape the federal government. "They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote.

Leaders of both parties remain adamant, both privately and publicly, that they will not be blamed for the funding lapse. Republicans insist Democrats simply need to agree to extend current funding for another seven weeks, while Democrats refuse to do so without major concessions in return for their votes to pass any funding measure in the Senate, CNN reported.

Source: ANI