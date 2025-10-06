Torrential Rain to Continue Across Bulgaria for 24 Hours

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 3, 2025, Friday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Torrential Rain to Continue Across Bulgaria for 24 Hours Photo: Stella Ivanova

Heavy rains will persist in Bulgaria over the next 24 hours as a slow-moving Mediterranean cyclone continues to affect the region, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) warns. Anastasia Stoycheva of NIMH explained on BNT that the system is well-developed at all atmospheric levels and its sluggish movement is allowing precipitation to accumulate steadily across the country.

For more than 30 hours, rain has been falling continuously, and unfortunately, we are still in the middle of the event. Precipitation will continue for at least another day and should not be underestimated, whether in the plains or the mountains,” Stoycheva said. She added that the cyclone is slowly crossing northern Greece and the straits, and will then move along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, with Eastern Bulgaria seeing the heaviest rainfall first.

Rainfall has already been substantial in some regions, with nearly 200 liters per square meter recorded in Kosti and over 140 liters near Veselie. Stoycheva noted that although there is no measuring station in Tsarevo, nearby Veselie has recorded 148 liters since the start of the event, highlighting the intensity of the storm along the Southern Black Sea Coast.

The precipitation is not limited to the coast. Central Bulgaria and the Rhodope Mountains have also experienced significant rainfall, with many areas receiving over 50–60 liters per square meter. Even along Stara Planina, precipitation levels exceed a hundred liters in several locations. In contrast, some coastal areas have seen lower totals of 30–60 liters, but the rainfall remains widespread.

In Sofia, precipitation has begun to transition from rain to snow. Stoycheva advised drivers who have not yet changed their tires to exercise caution, though conditions are currently manageable. Rain and snow are expected to taper off in the capital by this evening.

Following the cyclone, meteorologists forecast a warming trend in Bulgaria next week, signaling a break from the current heavy rainfall.

