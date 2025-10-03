Borissov: Borislav Sarafov Remains Legitimate Prosecutor General in Bulgaria Despite Court Ruling

Bank Profits in Bulgaria Rise to 2.5 Billion
The Bulgarian banking system posted a 4.4% increase in annual profit, reaching a total of 2.5 billion leva by the end of August 2025
GERB leader Boyko Borissov has publicly declared that Borislav Sarafov remains a legitimate Prosecutor General, despite recent orders from the Supreme Court of Cassation indicating that Sarafov’s tenure ended on July 21. Speaking on the sidelines of parliament, Borissov declined to interpret the court’s decision, stressing the independence of judges and prosecutors. “They judge according to the law and their own conviction,” he said. “In my view, Borislav Sarafov is still a legitimate Prosecutor General.”
Borissov also highlighted the difficulties of electing a new Supreme Judicial Council under the current parliamentary composition, noting that assembling the necessary votes to appoint a new Prosecutor General would be challenging. He criticized parliamentarians for their lack of attendance and engagement in sessions, saying many register only to secure their salaries rather than to participate in legislative work.
On legislative reforms, Borissov defended recent changes in laws governing Bulgaria’s security services. He supported provisions removing the president’s authority to appoint service heads directly, transferring this responsibility to parliament based on recommendations from the Council of Ministers. Similarly, he backed adjustments to the National Security Service law that restrict the president’s access to official transport, framing these measures as standard budgetary and procurement procedures. “They will defend their budgets and justify vehicle choices,” he said, adding that Bulgaria does not have a monarchy like the United Kingdom, so such oversight is normal.
Borissov acknowledged a constitutional inconsistency between the president’s powers and the way the office is elected but dismissed the need for constitutional amendments. He criticized the president for fostering national division over the past four years, favoring certain political groups and using appointees in the Constitutional Court to influence parliamentary outcomes. Nevertheless, he reaffirmed that the judges involved in these decisions remain independent.
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced at today’s parliamentary blitz control that two additional F-16 Block 70 fighters, currently in Portugal, are expected to arrive in Bulgaria imminently
Israeli naval forces have intercepted over 40 vessels from the latest Sumud flotilla attempting to reach the Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid
The Bulgarian drone manufacturer Dronamics, best known for its cargo drones, is shifting part of its focus toward defense after years of staying away from military applications
Bulgaria's Supreme Court of Cassation (SCC) issued two rulings on October 2, 2025, which determined that Borislav Sarafov no longer holds the role of Acting Prosecutor General and therefore has no authority to request the reopening of criminal cases
Bulgaria marks a historic milestone as the Council of Europe officially ends its post-monitoring dialogue with the country after 26 years
Bulgarian citizen Vasil Dimitrov has been detained by the Israeli Navy after boats of the Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla were intercepted, according to a video message he released
