Borissov: Borislav Sarafov Remains Legitimate Prosecutor General in Bulgaria Despite Court Ruling

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has publicly declared that Borislav Sarafov remains a legitimate Prosecutor General, despite recent orders from the Supreme Court of Cassation indicating that Sarafov’s tenure ended on July 21. Speaking on the sidelines of parliament, Borissov declined to interpret the court’s decision, stressing the independence of judges and prosecutors. “They judge according to the law and their own conviction,” he said. “In my view, Borislav Sarafov is still a legitimate Prosecutor General.”

Borissov also highlighted the difficulties of electing a new Supreme Judicial Council under the current parliamentary composition, noting that assembling the necessary votes to appoint a new Prosecutor General would be challenging. He criticized parliamentarians for their lack of attendance and engagement in sessions, saying many register only to secure their salaries rather than to participate in legislative work.

On legislative reforms, Borissov defended recent changes in laws governing Bulgaria’s security services. He supported provisions removing the president’s authority to appoint service heads directly, transferring this responsibility to parliament based on recommendations from the Council of Ministers. Similarly, he backed adjustments to the National Security Service law that restrict the president’s access to official transport, framing these measures as standard budgetary and procurement procedures. “They will defend their budgets and justify vehicle choices,” he said, adding that Bulgaria does not have a monarchy like the United Kingdom, so such oversight is normal.

Borissov acknowledged a constitutional inconsistency between the president’s powers and the way the office is elected but dismissed the need for constitutional amendments. He criticized the president for fostering national division over the past four years, favoring certain political groups and using appointees in the Constitutional Court to influence parliamentary outcomes. Nevertheless, he reaffirmed that the judges involved in these decisions remain independent.