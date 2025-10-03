Partial State of Emergency Declared in Burgas as Floods Submerge Streets and Homes

Mayor Dimitar Nikolov has announced a partial state of emergency for Burgas Municipality, effective until October 6, following intense rainfall and large-scale flooding affecting multiple areas. The measure targets Burgas, the Fisherman’s Village, the village of Marinka, and the Chernitsiye villa area, where over 250 liters per square meter fell within 12 hours, according to the local hydrometeorological station. The bridge in the Chernitsiye area has collapsed, cutting access to the villa zone.

In the Kraimorie district, rainfall reached 186 l/sq.m., and in the Fisherman’s Village, 117 l/sq.m. of precipitation was recorded. Local authorities have restricted traffic in the Fisherman’s Village and Chernitsiye areas, while land access to the Kraimorie fishing port remains closed, with five boats overturned. Traffic from the Meden Rudnik complex toward the center of Burgas is severely hampered due to abandoned vehicles. A non-school day has been declared for students in the Pobeda district.

The Burgas Municipal Crisis Headquarters has convened to coordinate emergency measures and oversee possible evacuations of the most affected areas. Citizens are urged to remain home and avoid traveling until the situation stabilizes. The BG-ALERT early warning system has been activated to alert residents of flooded roads, strong winds, and heavy rainfall. Power transmission infrastructure has been affected, with teams working to restore supply.

In southern parts of Burgas Municipality, the situation remains critical, particularly in Chernitsiye near Marinka, where water levels exceed one meter. Emergency teams are en route to assist two families still in distress. The Burgas port remains closed, and local authorities continue monitoring rainfall and flooding in all affected areas.

Storm Damage and Fallen Trees in Ruse

Meanwhile, in Ruse, strong storms accompanied by gusty winds and heavy rain have caused dozens of trees to fall on the national road network. Municipal teams and the Fire Department are responding to incidents, including one on Pliska Street, which temporarily disrupted bus lines 11, 27, 28, and 29. Traffic was rerouted through Tulcha, Tsvetnitsa, and Bitola streets. Trolleybus operations were also delayed due to a broken contact network, which municipal transport crews are repairing.

Fallen trees have been reported across the city on Nikolaevska, Yundola, Slivnitsa, Dimcho Debelyanov, Beloslav streets, and in the Charodeyka and Tsvetnitsa neighborhoods. Clearing operations continue. The Hydrometeorological Station reports east-northeast winds reaching up to 20 m/s (72 km/h) and 17.7 l/sq.m. of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Authorities in Ruse are advising residents to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, secure loose objects on balconies, and maintain distance from construction sites and residential buildings. Owners of scaffolding and temporary structures are urged to reinforce them to prevent accidents.