Bulgarian Citizen Detained on Sumud Flotilla Faces Century-Long Israel Entry Ban

Israeli naval forces have intercepted over 40 vessels from the latest Sumud flotilla attempting to reach the Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid, detaining participants at sea. Among those held is Bulgarian national Vasil Dimitrov, sparking significant international attention and diplomatic reactions.

Speaking on Nova TV, Arabist Professor Vladimir Chukov drew parallels with the 2010 “Freedom Flotilla,” which departed from Athens. He noted that the current situation mirrors that earlier episode in terms of slogans and legal disputes, though it is on a larger scale, with more vessels and a broader international response.

A central legal question in both cases remains whether Israel’s interception occurred in international waters or within its territorial jurisdiction, an issue that continues to be ambiguous under international law.

According to Chukov, Israel generally categorizes detainees as either “illegal migrants” or individuals “linked to terrorist activity.” The Bulgarian citizen is expected to fall under the first category. “As a Bulgarian from a country with normal relations with Israel, he will likely be deported, but his passport will carry a 100-year ban on entry to Israel,” Chukov explained.

Other detainees, particularly those who refuse to sign extradition documents voluntarily, could face extended legal procedures or formal charges. Special attention will be given to political figures aboard, including former mayors and members of the European Parliament.

Chukov anticipates that the case of Vasil Dimitrov will be resolved within a few days, noting that Bulgaria is unlikely to engage in a diplomatic confrontation and maintains a balanced stance. Spanish citizens involved, however, may face a more complex situation due to their political profiles and potential legal scrutiny.