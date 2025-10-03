Putin on Ukraine, Tomahawks, and NATO: 'Russia Is Confident, Ready to Act'

Russia’s Oil and Gas Revenues Collapse: Budget Deficit Soars Beyond Target
Russia’s federal budget is under growing strain as revenues from oil and gas taxes fell sharply in September, marking a 25% year-on-year decline
Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comment describing Russia as a “paper tiger” by telling Trump to “go and deal with it,” during his address at the Valdai Club meeting, according to Russian media outlet Interfax. Putin rejected the characterization, asserting that Russia is effectively engaged against all NATO countries and maintains confidence in its capabilities. When the moderator suggested presenting Trump with an origami paper tiger as a joke, Putin declined, noting that he and Trump have a personal understanding of what they exchange. He added that he receives such remarks calmly but emphasized that Trump should confront the “paper tiger” directly. Putin also commented on the ongoing war in Ukraine, stating that Western-supplied weapons are being provided to Ukrainian forces in the amounts they require.
Trump had made the “paper tiger” remark on Truth Social following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York, questioning Russia’s military and economic power and suggesting that EU support might enable Ukraine to reclaim its territories from Russia, perhaps going even further. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later clarified that Russia is traditionally symbolized by a bear rather than a tiger, adding that there are no “paper bears.”
During the same Valdai Club speech, Putin addressed concerns over Ukraine potentially receiving long-range Tomahawk missiles from the United States. He warned that any use of these missiles would damage Moscow-Washington relations, as their operation would require direct involvement from U.S. military personnel. He stated that Russia’s air defenses would intercept the missiles and dismissed the impact of their potential deployment on the battlefield, describing Tomahawks as powerful but outdated. Kremlin spokesperson Peskov also said Russia would respond “appropriately” if the missiles were supplied, without specifying the measures Moscow might take.
The request for Tomahawk missiles was reportedly made by Zelensky during a closed-door meeting with Trump at the United Nations General Assembly in late September 2025. Zelensky submitted a detailed request outlining Ukraine’s need for long-range strike capabilities. While the U.S. administration is considering the request, Tomahawk stocks are limited, as most are committed to the U.S. Navy. Ukraine currently relies on Western-supplied Storm Shadow missiles with a 250-kilometer range and long-range drones to strike Russian targets deep behind the front line, while Russia continues to use Kalibr cruise and Iskander ballistic missiles.
Putin further addressed the broader context of European militarization, asserting that Russia is closely monitoring developments and will respond swiftly if any perceived threats materialize. He singled out Germany, referencing statements about strengthening the German army, and suggested that any Russian reaction would be “convincing.” He emphasized that Russia does not initiate military confrontation, dismissing European warnings of a possible Russian attack as “hysteria” and “nonsense.” According to Putin, Europe bears responsibility for prolonging the war in Ukraine, which he repeatedly referred to as a “conflict,” linking it to post-Cold War policies pursued by the West.
