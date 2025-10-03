Sofia Activates BG-ALERT: Danger of Snow and Falling Trees on Vitosha

BG-ALERT has been activated in Sofia in connection with the situation on Vitosha Mountain. The system was triggered following the accumulation of snow cover and the increased risk of falling trees and branches along the approaches to Vitosha Nature Park.

As a precaution, Sofia Municipality announced that vehicle access to the mountain is temporarily restricted. The measure aims to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of visitors until conditions improve.

Authorities are urging citizens to comply with the restrictions and follow official instructions while the alert remains in force.