Orange Code in 20 Regions: Heavy Rain, Snow and Strong Winds Hit Bulgaria

An orange weather warning is in effect today for 20 regions across Bulgaria, with forecasters cautioning about heavy rainfall and snowfall in the mountains, as well as powerful winds in the eastern part of the country. The remaining eight regions are under a yellow code for hazardous conditions.

The unstable weather has already caused difficulties. Yesterday’s first snowfall created significant traffic problems, with Petrohan Pass remaining closed for hours due to untreated road surfaces and drivers unprepared for winter travel. Authorities are urging motorists to check road conditions in advance and to drive with extra caution.

The forecast for today indicates little change. The skies will stay cloudy, with widespread and at times intense rainfall across much of the country. In areas above 600 to 800 meters, the precipitation will fall as snow, and in the Fore-Balkan and higher valleys of Western Bulgaria, wet snow is expected around and shortly after midnight.

The orange code applies to northern, central, and eastern districts, where heavy rain and wet snow are anticipated inland, while the eastern regions will be hit by both rain and strong winds. The yellow code covers parts of western and north-eastern Bulgaria, with warnings for heavy rain and wet snow in the west, and strong winds combined with rain in Silistra and Dobrich.

By late Friday, rainfall in southwestern Bulgaria is expected to gradually ease. Winds in the east will continue to be moderate to strong, while in the west they will shift to a west-northwest direction, remaining moderate. Temperatures will show little variation throughout the day: minimums will generally range between 4°C and 9°C, though in the Fore-Balkan and high valleys of Western Bulgaria values will be 2–3 degrees lower. In Sofia, the morning low will be around 2°C. Maximums are expected between 6°C and 11°C.