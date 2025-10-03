State of Emergency in Tsarevo: Record Rains Flood Streets, Roads Closed and Residents Evacuated!

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 3, 2025, Friday // 09:35
Bulgaria: State of Emergency in Tsarevo: Record Rains Flood Streets, Roads Closed and Residents Evacuated!

Heavy rains overnight have led to a critical situation in Tsarevo Municipality, where floods, blocked roads and the evacuation of residents have forced authorities to declare a state of emergency. The torrential downpour has caused rivers and ravines to overflow, inundating streets, residential areas and entire neighborhoods. Local authorities report that the rainfall has surpassed record levels, exceeding the monthly and even annual norms.

The municipality confirmed that the intense rainfall reached over 200 liters per square meter, with automatic stations measuring 225 mm in Tsarevo and more than 410 mm in the village of Izgrev. The BG-ALERT early warning system has been activated to inform citizens and coordinate emergency response. Despite the scale of the flooding, there are currently no reports of casualties or injuries.

Several parts of Tsarevo and nearby villages remain under water. The situation is particularly severe in the Chernitsiki villa zone, where the water has risen to over a meter, turning the area into a hazardous zone. At around 03:30 a.m., large parts of Tsarevo’s streets were flooded, effectively turning them into rivers and leaving many roads impassable. Earlier, at 02:30 a.m., the mayor of Kosti reported that the ravine running through the village had spilled over and flooded the central square. Fourteen police officers were immediately sent to assist, and while the water began to recede around 03:50, one team has remained on site to monitor the situation.

Preventive evacuations are being carried out in Tsarevo to move residents from the most at-risk areas to safety. Some of those evacuated have been accommodated in the building of the Fire Department. The crisis headquarters, convened early this morning by Mayor Marin Kirov, is assessing damage and organizing further action. "A state of emergency has been declared on the entire territory of Tsarevo Municipality. Record rainfall has been measured, surpassing even the previous disaster. We have destroyed infrastructure, blocked roads and settlements without electricity. All available teams – police, fire services, municipal staff – are working on the ground," Kirov said in a statement, urging citizens to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

The rainfall has also affected nearby municipalities. The road between Tsarevo and Lozenets through the "Arapya" area, as well as the road from Tsarevo to Izgrev, has been closed. The bridge at "Nestinarka" beach is also shut down. In addition, the road from the Strandzha chalet to Kraimorie remains blocked due to stranded vehicles. In Chiprovtsi and Georgi Damyanovo municipalities, fallen trees and damaged power facilities have caused outages, though work is underway to restore electricity.

Authorities are closely monitoring river levels in the villages of Velika and Fazanovo, where water has not yet reached critical marks, but risks remain high. Near Sinemorets, the Veleka River is currently within its bed, though its level is expected to rise significantly as water from mountain ravines continues to flow into it.

In response to the disaster, all schools, kindergartens, and children’s services in Tsarevo will remain closed today, as well as in the neighboring municipalities of Primorsko and Sozopol. Deliveries from the municipal patronage and children’s dairy kitchen have also been suspended. The mayor reiterated the call for residents across the municipality to stay home: “Do not leave your homes. Preventive measures are being taken, but safety must remain the priority.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rain, floods, Tsarevo

