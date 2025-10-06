Heavy Snowfall Shuts Down Petrohan Pass, Crews Work to Clear Road and Restore Power

The Petrohan Pass has once again been closed due to severe winter conditions. According to the regional governor of Montana, Kalin Haitov, the snow cover in the area has already reached around 25 to 30 centimeters, accompanied by numerous fallen branches scattered across the road. Although large trees have not yet collapsed, the fallen debris has created significant obstacles. Cleaning operations are underway, carried out jointly by the road maintenance company, firefighting teams, and forestry units that have been mobilized in the higher parts of the pass.

Snowfall has also affected other high-altitude areas in the Montana region since the previous night. Haitov confirmed that several municipalities, including Chiprovtsi and Georgi Damyanovo, are experiencing power outages. Entire villages in these areas remain without electricity due to fallen trees damaging the network. Crews are currently working to restore supply and clear the damage. Despite the challenges, the regional governor emphasized that there are no reports of stranded or endangered people in Montana district at this stage.

The closure of the Petrohan Pass was announced shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Friday. Traffic in both directions along road II-81, connecting Sofia and Montana, has been halted to allow for snow removal and clearing activities. Authorities explained that the closure was necessary to ensure safety while cleaning efforts continue.

Meanwhile, the Road Infrastructure Agency reminded that the seasonal introduction of winter maintenance for the national road network is scheduled to take effect by November 15, depending on weather conditions. However, if forecasts indicate a consistent drop in temperatures, the measures could be applied earlier. This is particularly relevant for high-mountain regions and mountain passes such as Petrohan, where colder conditions increase the risk of slipperiness and icing, especially in the early hours of the day.

The situation highlights the early arrival of winter in Northwestern Bulgaria, with local institutions and emergency teams remaining on high alert to manage the challenges posed by heavy snow, fallen trees, and power supply disruptions.