Bulgaria Braces for October 3 Storms: Heavy Rain, Snow and Flood Risks

Bulgaria’s national meteorological authorities have issued warnings for October 3, citing dangerous weather conditions expected across much of the country. A Code Orange alert for heavy rainfall has been declared in numerous districts, including Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, Burgas, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo, Varna, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Smolyan, and Kardzhali. The remaining districts have been placed under Code Yellow, warning of potentially hazardous conditions due to persistent rain.

The forecast indicates widespread precipitation, at times significant, with snow expected above 600 to 800 meters, particularly in the Fore-Balkans and higher regions of Western Bulgaria. The weather will remain largely unchanged within the next 24 hours, with heavy cloud cover dominating. Eastern parts of the country will continue to experience strong northeasterly winds, while in the west, the wind will shift to a moderate west-northwesterly direction.

Temperatures are forecast to be low across much of Bulgaria. Minimum values will range between 4°C and 9°C, with slightly colder conditions - 2°C to 3°C lower - in the elevated valleys of Western Bulgaria and the Pre-Balkans. Sofia will see a minimum of around 2°C. Daytime highs will reach between 6°C and 11°C, with slightly milder conditions along the Black Sea coast, while in Sofia the maximum is expected at around 5°C. Along the coast, strong northeast winds will persist, with maximum temperatures in the range of 17°C to 19°C.

Mountain regions will face particularly harsh conditions. Snowfall will intensify, leading to further accumulation of snow cover. Snowdrifts are likely on high passes, with strong and gusty winds blowing from the east and southeast. At 1,200 meters, the maximum temperature is forecast around 1°C, while at 2,000 meters, it will drop to approximately –2°C.

Authorities have also highlighted the risk of flooding. The European Flood Awareness System (EFAS) has issued a specific alert for Bulgaria on October 3, warning of potential complications due to the combination of heavy rain and snowmelt. Interior Minister Daniel Mitov confirmed that institutions are on heightened readiness, with early warning systems such as BG-ALERT placed on standby.

Inspections carried out by the Ministry of the Environment have identified 507 river sections that are dangerously narrowed and could pose a flood threat. Information has been distributed to local municipalities and emergency services. The Road Infrastructure Agency has urged motorists, particularly in mountain areas, to use vehicles properly equipped with winter tires and chains, and to avoid risky maneuvers in the deteriorating conditions.

While the rain in southwestern Bulgaria is expected to ease by the end of the day on Friday, the overall weather situation will remain severe. The combination of heavy precipitation, snowfall in the mountains, and strong winds across much of the country has prompted national and local authorities to prepare for rapid response to both flooding and road safety hazards.