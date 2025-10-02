Bulgaria Tightens Civil Aviation Rules: Parliament Bans Drones in Restricted Areas and Airports

Society | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 19:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Tightens Civil Aviation Rules: Parliament Bans Drones in Restricted Areas and Airports @Pixabay

Bulgaria’s National Assembly has approved at second reading amendments to the Civil Aviation Act introducing new restrictions on drone use and tightening security requirements at airports and in civil aviation.

Under the changes, operating unmanned aerial systems is now prohibited in designated restricted areas and within the secure boundaries of airports, unless prior authorization is obtained. Any drone found in violation of these rules may be forced to land or removed, with the responsibility for any resulting damage falling on the operator. The detailed procedure for forced landing and the application of coercive measures will be outlined in an ordinance issued by the Council of Ministers, based on proposals from the Ministers of Defense, Transport and Communications, Interior, Foreign Affairs, and the head of the State Agency for National Security.

The amendments make clear that these restrictions will not apply when drones are used in the public interest by state authorities, including activities related to national defense, internal security, crime prevention, law enforcement, fire safety, disaster response, and emergency medical services. At the same time, the Council of Ministers will have the authority to define additional areas of airspace where flights may be banned or limited.

Parliament has also acted against unlawful emissions in radio frequency bands used for civil aviation, as well as against electromagnetic interference with communication, navigation, and surveillance systems critical to air safety. Oversight of these new provisions is entrusted to aviation inspectors from the General Directorate "Civil Aviation Administration," who are empowered to carry out checks and even require tests for psychoactive substances from individuals engaged in aviation safety tasks. Refusal to undergo such a test will result in a penalty.

The law explicitly prohibits personnel involved in aircraft maintenance, passenger service, air traffic control, or navigation operations from performing their duties under the influence of psychoactive substances. Furthermore, airport operators and air carriers are required to implement cybersecurity measures outlined in the National Security Program. Ground handling operators must also develop, apply, and maintain their own security programs, which must receive approval from the General Director of the "Civil Aviation Administration."

These measures aim to reinforce aviation safety, improve security protocols, and adapt regulations to the growing use of unmanned aerial systems in Bulgaria’s airspace.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: drone, Bulgaria, aviation

Related Articles:

Breakthrough for INSAIT at the Leading Global AI and Robotics Conference – CoRL 2025

A team of INSAIT, part of Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski,” achieved a historic success by being one of only two teams to qualify for RoboArena

Society | October 4, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Varna Becomes the Stage for Bulgaria’s Only Motor Show of 2025

From October 9 to 12, the seaside capital will host the Varna Motor Show 2025 – the largest and sole automotive exhibition in Bulgaria this year

Society | October 4, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

After Nearly Two Decades, Bulgaria Set to Close “OMO-Ilinden” Cases

Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev told the National Assembly that Bulgaria is on the verge of a historic milestone

Politics | October 4, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Global Acclaim for Bulgaria: GATE Institute Wins Seoul Smart City Prize 2025

GATE Institute at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” has earned international recognition by winning the Seoul Smart City Prize 2025 in the Tech-InnovaCity

Society | October 4, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Torrential Rain to Continue Across Bulgaria for 24 Hours

Heavy rains will persist in Bulgaria over the next 24 hours as a slow-moving Mediterranean cyclone continues to affect the region, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) warns

Society » Environment | October 3, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Bulgaria Awaits Arrival of Two More F-16 Block 70 Jets Soon

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced at today’s parliamentary blitz control that two additional F-16 Block 70 fighters, currently in Portugal, are expected to arrive in Bulgaria imminently

Politics » Defense | October 3, 2025, Friday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Catastrophic Flood in Elenite: At Least One Dead, Hotels and Cars Swept Away

A major flood swept through the Elenite holiday village, prompting an immediate evacuation and ongoing rescue operations

Society » Incidents | October 3, 2025, Friday // 14:28

Chaos in Elenite: Floods Turn Holiday Village into a River of Destruction

Bulgarian authorities have begun evacuating the Elenite holiday village as severe storms continue to batter the region, prompting the activation of the BG-ALERT system

Society » Environment | October 3, 2025, Friday // 13:05

Partial State of Emergency Declared in Burgas as Floods Submerge Streets and Homes

Mayor Dimitar Nikolov has announced a partial state of emergency for Burgas Municipality

Society » Environment | October 3, 2025, Friday // 11:18

Woman Dies and Four Injured in Kresna Gorge Minibus-Truck Collision

A fatal traffic accident occurred in the Kresna Gorge early Friday morning, leaving one woman dead and four others injured

Society » Incidents | October 3, 2025, Friday // 10:30

Sofia Activates BG-ALERT: Danger of Snow and Falling Trees on Vitosha

BG-ALERT has been activated in Sofia in connection with the situation on Vitosha Mountain

Society » Environment | October 3, 2025, Friday // 09:43

Orange Code in 20 Regions: Heavy Rain, Snow and Strong Winds Hit Bulgaria

An orange weather warning is in effect today for 20 regions across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | October 3, 2025, Friday // 09:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria