Bulgaria Tightens Civil Aviation Rules: Parliament Bans Drones in Restricted Areas and Airports

Bulgaria’s National Assembly has approved at second reading amendments to the Civil Aviation Act introducing new restrictions on drone use and tightening security requirements at airports and in civil aviation.

Under the changes, operating unmanned aerial systems is now prohibited in designated restricted areas and within the secure boundaries of airports, unless prior authorization is obtained. Any drone found in violation of these rules may be forced to land or removed, with the responsibility for any resulting damage falling on the operator. The detailed procedure for forced landing and the application of coercive measures will be outlined in an ordinance issued by the Council of Ministers, based on proposals from the Ministers of Defense, Transport and Communications, Interior, Foreign Affairs, and the head of the State Agency for National Security.

The amendments make clear that these restrictions will not apply when drones are used in the public interest by state authorities, including activities related to national defense, internal security, crime prevention, law enforcement, fire safety, disaster response, and emergency medical services. At the same time, the Council of Ministers will have the authority to define additional areas of airspace where flights may be banned or limited.

Parliament has also acted against unlawful emissions in radio frequency bands used for civil aviation, as well as against electromagnetic interference with communication, navigation, and surveillance systems critical to air safety. Oversight of these new provisions is entrusted to aviation inspectors from the General Directorate "Civil Aviation Administration," who are empowered to carry out checks and even require tests for psychoactive substances from individuals engaged in aviation safety tasks. Refusal to undergo such a test will result in a penalty.

The law explicitly prohibits personnel involved in aircraft maintenance, passenger service, air traffic control, or navigation operations from performing their duties under the influence of psychoactive substances. Furthermore, airport operators and air carriers are required to implement cybersecurity measures outlined in the National Security Program. Ground handling operators must also develop, apply, and maintain their own security programs, which must receive approval from the General Director of the "Civil Aviation Administration."

These measures aim to reinforce aviation safety, improve security protocols, and adapt regulations to the growing use of unmanned aerial systems in Bulgaria’s airspace.